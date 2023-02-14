Dave Hollis, Disney's Former Distribution Chief, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis, former president of worldwide distribution at Disney's movie studio, has died at the age of 47. A representative for his family announced his passing on Saturday night, February 11, at his home outside of Austin, Texas. Although no cause of death has been released, his family has stated that he had been recently hospitalized for heart problems.



Dave Hollis Photo by mrdavehollis/Instagram

During Hollis' tenure at Disney, the company experienced an unprecedented box office success, becoming the first studio to cross the $7 billion mark in global ticket sales in a single year. He left the company in 2018 to move his family to Texas and manage his then-wife Rachel Hollis' company, a lifestyle brand that includes podcasts, conferences, and TV shows.



In his 2020 self-help book, Get Out of Your Own Way, Hollis revealed that he had been in a dark place at the end of his time at Disney, feeling depressed, arguing with his wife, and drinking too much. He said that it was liberating to finally own up to his experience.



Hollis' legacy of motivational speaking and self-help continued past his time at Disney, as he also wrote a children's book, Here's to Your Dreams, and co-hosted a podcast, Rise Together, with his partner Heidi Powell. The two were also part of an online fitness and transformation community, Get Fit.



Hollis is survived by his four children, Jackson, Sawyer, Ford, and Noah. He will be remembered as a leader in the fields of both Disney and self-help, and for his dedication to inspiring and motivating others.