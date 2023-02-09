Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USA

Today is National Pizza Day, the one day of the year where it's perfectly acceptable to order an extra-large pizza with every topping imaginable. Whether you prefer classic pepperoni, a wild mushroom medley, or something completely unique, it's time to celebrate this beloved food with a delicious slice. Across the USA, there are countless pizza places that offer up some of the best pies imaginable. From small family-owned restaurants to large chains, there's something for everyone when it comes to celebrating National Pizza Day. So, grab a slice and join us on a tour of the top pizza spots across the USA.



What is National Pizza Day?

National Pizza Day is a celebration of the delicious Italian food that is made with a simple yet creative recipe. The focus of National Pizza Day is on pizza as a staple food for many cultures around the world. No matter where you are, you can find great pizza on National Pizza Day. However, some places specialize in creating one of a kind pizzas that are sure to delight even the most discerning of pizza lovers. While many people know that the first Friday of May is National Pizza Day, they might be surprised to learn that the day was actually established in Italy. It all started when a group of Italian chefs and pizza makers noticed that May 15th was a religious holiday called “San Giovanni Battista’s Day.” These chefs and pizza makers decided to celebrate this particular holiday as National Pizza Day to help bring attention to the delicious food they were making.



The Best Pizza in New York City

New York City is well known for many things, but its pizza is not one of those things. However, New York City is quickly changing that. The city is experiencing a pizza renaissance, and there are so many new places to get a slice. But if you want to experience the best New York City has to offer, you should definitely visit Lombardi’s. This pizza spot prides itself on serving up authentic Italian-style pizzas that are made with fresh ingredients. Another great New York City pizza spot is Bedda. This spot is known for its Neapolitan-style pizza that is baked in a wood-fired brick oven. Bedda also offers delicious calzones and salads that are great for pairing with your pizza. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, try New York City’s grub. This is a great spot for Neapolitan-style pizza, but you can also try other great options for a lighter bite.



The Best Pizza in Chicago

If you love traditional Chicago style pizza, you will love this city’s pizzerias. Chicago is well known for its deep-dish pizza, which is mouth-watering goodness layered with a variety of toppings. These pizzas are made with a deep-dish bread that is buttery and flavorful. Chicago’s best deep-dish pizza is found at 313 Pizzeria. This spot is famous for its deep-dish pizza and offers a variety of salads and appetizers to accompany your meal. If you’re looking for something lighter, Chicago also has a great variety of thin-crust pizza options. Chicago’s best thin-crust pizza is found at Lou Malnati’s, which is known for its signature pizza and delicious cannoli. This Chicago favorite is also worth visiting for its delicious tiramisu, cannoli, and other Italian desserts.



The Best Pizza in Los Angeles

If you are in Los Angeles, you’re in luck. This city has some of the best pizza in the entire country. Los Angeles has many unique pizza options, from gourmet Neapolitan pizza to California-style pizza. If you are visiting this city, you must try Figli, which is well known for its wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. This pizzeria also makes delicious pastries, so you can pair your pizza with a sweet treat. Los Angeles is also home to Caruso’s, which is known for its famous red pizza. Other LA pizza spots worth visiting include Grimaldi’s, which is known for its delicious New York-style pizza, and Delfy’s, which has a variety of excellent California-style pizzas.



The Best Pizza in Dallas

If you are visiting Dallas, you have some great pizza options. This city has a variety of great pizza options that are worth exploring. Some of the best pizza in Dallas can be found at Wholly Artisan Pizza. This spot is known for its flavorful Neapolitan-style pizzas that are made with all natural ingredients. Wholly Artisan is also a great place to enjoy a craft beer, which is a great pairing option for your pizza. If you are in the mood for something lighter, try Bijan’s, which serves up traditional Italian-style pizzas as well as calzones, salads, and other lighter bites. Dallas is also home to a variety of great gourmet offerings, including Grilled Artisan Pizza. This place is known for its delicious wood-fired pizzas and other items cooked on an outdoor grill.



The Best Pizza in San Francisco

If you love San Francisco’s famous sour dough pizza, you will love exploring this city’s pizza offerings. San Francisco is home to many unique pizza options. Some of the best pizza in San Francisco can be found at The Slanted Door, which is known for its sour dough pizza. This pizza is made with a sour dough bread that is unique to this city. San Francisco is also home to several great gourmet pizzerias, including Vignola, which is known for its wood-fired pizza, and Bi-Rite Creamery, which offers a variety of great gourmet pizzas. San Francisco is also home to the Doughnut Plant, which makes some of the best fresh doughnuts in the country. So, whether you want something a little lighter or are craving something more hearty, there are plenty of great pizza options in San Francisco.



The Best Pizza in Miami

If you are visiting Miami, you can’t miss out on exploring this city’s best pizza options. Miami is home to several flavorful pizza options. Some of the best pizza in Miami can be found at a local spot called The Slice. This pizza spot has been serving up tasty pies since 1980, and it is consistently one of Miami’s best pizza options. If you are looking for a more traditional pizza experience, try The Neighborhood Pizza, which is another local favorite. Miami is also home to a number of unique gourmet pizzerias, such as Artisanal Pizza, which is known for its creative pizzas. This pizza place also has an incredible craft cocktail list, so you can enjoy your pizza with a tasty drink.



Conclusion

If you love pizza, you’re sure to love celebrating National Pizza Day. These are just some of the best pizza spots in the USA. If you are looking for more information, you can always refer to our article on the best pizza places in the USA.