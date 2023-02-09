"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" Price in the US

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its launch. But what will this epic adventure cost in the United States?



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Photo by trusted reviews

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an upcoming action-adventure game for the Nintendo Switch that is set to launch on May 12th, 2023. The game is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and will be the first Nintendo-published Switch game to retail for $70. It is available to preorder in both physical and digital formats and includes the game, an artbook, steelbook case, steel poster, and set of pins. Additionally, the Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo figure will launch alongside the game and by scanning it players can receive helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo scanned. Nintendo also announced a $130 Collector's Edition and a new Link Amiibo, both of which will be available on May 12th.



The game promises an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule, with players able to create their own path through the sprawling landscapes and mysterious islands in the sky. With the Link amiibo figure, players will be able to receive helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo they scanned. The Collector's Edition and Amiibo won't be available until the game's launch date, so if you're looking to pre-order the game now, you'll have to settle for the standard edition.



In order to make sure you get the best deal on the game, it's important to do some research and compare prices from different retailers. It's also important to keep an eye out for any preorder bonuses or discounts that may be available. Additionally, it's important to read up on the game's features before deciding to purchase, as some of the newer features may not be for everyone.

Overall, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is sure to be a captivating and exciting adventure for fans of the series. With an epic story and an expansive world to explore, this game is sure to keep you busy for hours. Be sure to do your research and compare prices before pre-ordering, and don't forget to pick up the Collector's Edition and Amiibo when they become available.