Leonardo DiCaprio and 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani: Rumors of Dating Denied by Insider





"Leonardo DiCaprio" spotted with model "Eden Polani" Photo by PP

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to dating younger women, but the 49-year-old actor has yet again found himself in the midst of speculation. After being photographed with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at a music-listening party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, rumors started swirling that the two might be more than just friends. However, a source close to DiCaprio and Polani told The Post Tuesday that there is “absolutely no truth” to the romantic rumors surrounding the two.



The source elaborated that stars aren’t always dating the person they’re seen sitting next to, and that a zoomed-out picture of DiCaprio and Polani would show many other people sitting around them. The denial comes after the “Wolf of Wall Street” star, who is notorious for only romancing women under age 25, was roasted on social media for allegedly dating Polani — who was born six years after his film “Titanic” came out in 1997.



Polani is signed to ITM Model Management and has already graced the cover of three different Israeli magazines. She is originally from Israel but is currently living in Los Angeles. Polani has over 230,000 followers on Instagram and is known for her international travel. Prior to her latest rumored romance, Polani was linked to 31-year-old Gil Ofer, the son of billionaire businessman Idan Ofer.



DiCaprio absolutely has a thing for women many years his junior, but his latest reported romantic link just happened to be a coincidence. According to an insider, the two are not dating and it was simply a chance meeting. Polani is currently focusing on her career and DiCaprio is reportedly not in a relationship.

In conclusion, it looks like the Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani speculation is false. The two were simply spotted sitting next to each other at the same music-listening party and the media quickly jumped to conclusions. It seems that the two are just friends and nothing more, but only time will tell if this rumor is completely false or not. Until then, it's best to take the rumors with a grain of salt and focus on what matters most: Leonardo DiCaprio's latest projects and Eden Polani's career.