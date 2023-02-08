San Jose, CA

9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots

There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMq0E_0kfrpKXG00
9 Best Haunted Places in AmericaPhoto byPP


Fort Delaware
One of the most haunted spots in the state is actually a National Park: Fort Delaware. Located on Pea Patch Island in Delaware City, Fort Delaware was built in 1859 as a Civil War prisoner-of-war camp. It was also used to house Confederate soldiers and even civilians, as well as some northern soldiers who had contracted smallpox. The fort is now preserved as a National Historic Landmark, and many visitors claim to have seen “something” while visiting. Many have seen a woman dressed in blue wandering the grounds, and others have encountered the spirit of a man with a beard and a long coat. Most of the paranormal activity is thought to be attributed to a man named John McVicker, who had died of smallpox at the fort. His ghost has been seen on the grounds and inside the old guard house, and there have been numerous reports of people smelling smallpox while walking around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5FaB_0kfrpKXG00
Fort DelawarePhoto byInternet

InternetThe Winchester House
The Winchester House is located in San Jose, California. It was built in 1886 by Sarah Winchester, the widow of the man who developed the Winchester Rifle. It is said that Sarah was advised to move out West and build a home by a psychic who believed that she was haunted by the spirits of those killed by Winchester rifles. If the story is true, the psychic was right. Sarah was so spooked by the presence of the spirits that she built a house that had no architectural symmetrical design, no right angles to muffle sounds and keep spirits out, and a stairway that winds up rather than down. The house is now a tourist attraction, and many people claim to have experienced paranormal activity there. Visitors have been startled by unexplained noises and seen objects move on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otmJ9_0kfrpKXG00
The Winchester HousePhoto byInternet


The Shakers Museum
The Shakers Museum is located in the small town of New Lebanon, New York (near Albany). The Shakers were a religious group that lived communally and without marriage or sex. When the group was at its height, it had over 6,000 members around the world. The community in New Lebanon is the last one of its kind that is still intact. It was founded in the 1870s and has been operating as a museum since the 1930s. The museum has been reported to be one of the most haunted places in New York. Visitors have reported seeing apparitions, hearing footsteps and laughter, and feeling cold spots, particularly in the dormitory where the Shakers slept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVoo3_0kfrpKXG00
The Shakers MuseumPhoto byInternet

InternetTr
The Beardsley Theater is located in San Antonio, Texas. The theater was originally built in 1926, and is now a designated City of San Antonio Historic Landmark. The theater is said to be haunted by a former owner, one Carlos Verna, who was shot and killed in the lobby. Some people say that they have seen his ghost roaming the premises, while others have heard unexplained noises and seen unexplained shadows. The theater also has a resident ghost cat!

The Church of the AngelsAngels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Qq1L_0kfrpKXG00
The Church of AngelsPhoto byInternet


The Church of the Angels is located in Los Angeles, California. It was built in the 1930s by Arthur Arthur and Edward D. Gniewek, who were part of the Art Deco movement. Inspired by the Catholic Church, the two men built this stunning cathedral with materials that include hand-pressed tiles, granite, and marble. The church is now a tourist attraction and is open for public visitation. It is also haunted. Visitors have heard organ music playing on its own, seen mysterious lights, and been startled by unexplained noises.

St. Augustine’s Seminary
St. Augustine’s Seminary is located in New York City. It was built in 1883 by the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, and was a place where priests were once trained. The seminary is now a tourist attraction, but it has remained haunted. Visitors have reported seeing apparitions and feeling strange sensations. Some people have even claimed that they have been pushed or touched by unseen hands while exploring the property. There have also been reports of a strange, musty smell in the basement and a feeling of being suffocated.

Hotel Richman and the Shiver Shakes Theatre Company: Two Haunted Places in One!
The Hotel Richman is located in Chicago, Illinois. It was built in 1924 and was once one of the city’s most luxurious hotels. It was also a popular spot for celebrities and notable figures of the day. The hotel has been reported to be haunted by a few ghosts. There is a man who likes to stand in the stairwell and stare at people, an elderly woman who likes to hide people’s things, and a woman who sits on the roof.

Old Salem Jail and Police Station
The Old Salem Jail and Police Station is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It was built in 1894and is a historic landmark. The jail was once used to detain and execute people suspected of witchcraft in the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. The executions were conducted through hanging, and the bodies were buried in a nearby graveyard. The building has been preserved as a tourist attraction, and many people have reported seeing apparitions, hearing voices, and feeling sensations of being touched there.

Ida B. Wells’ Memorial Library and Visitors Center: A Former Slave Dwelling Turned Museum and Library!
The Ida B. Wells’ Memorial Library and Visitors Center is located in Chicago, Illinois. It is named after the prominent African-American journalist, activist, and anti-lynching crusader of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The building that houses the library and visitors center was once a residence for African-American slaves. Visitors to the building have reported seeing the spirit of a woman wearing an old-fashioned dress and a head scarf. They have also heard her moving around and muttering.
Conclusion:
Are you ready to visit some of the most haunted places in the country? Whether you’re a paranormal investigator or just someone who likes to be spooked out of their skin every once in a while, these spots are sure to give you goosebumps. If you’re looking for an adventure, or just want to learn more about American history, then these places are the perfect way to spend your time. Keep your cameras ready, and don’t forget to bring your flashlight. You never know when you’ll need it!

