First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana

The first black developer in shreveport downtown district in over 100 years Olanza Sanders 7 storey building.

His building Sits high on the entrance to downtown shreveport. The first Cora lee Allen a black person who built Calanthean Temple, located on the outskirts of downtown Shreveport in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue. A pinnacle for thriving black business and social life in the early 1900s. It was a hub for doctor, lawyer, oil and gas companies and other professional offices when segregation laws prevented black professionals from inhabiting downtown office spaces. Olanza Sanders asserts that his building will be a multi billion dollar hub,and create numerous of opportunities for minority communities not only in jobs, but in education in business and business credit.

Historic buildings and structures play a special role in creating the distinctive character of each and every community. Their essential legacy of cultural, educational, recreational, aesthetic, social, and environmental benefits must be preserved and/or documented for present and future generations. The Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation's professionally trained staff work in the public's interest to recognize, revitalize, rehabilitate, and record the historic built environment in our state through the important programs and technical assistance offered.

For decades, multibillion-dollar projects across the United States sought to create new downtown neighborhoods, often by reimagining underused assets, like defunct factories or rail yards. In recent years, a new crop of projects has offered the same expansive scope, but with leadership that mirrors the community.



A new generation of Black developers believes that their perspectives will lead to a reshaping of large sections of American cities, by focusing on how their deals will benefit underserved communities.