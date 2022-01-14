Shreveport, LA

Building Owner Applies for Landmark Status

Port city blogging

By: Stacy Allens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10byT9_0ddBUPUZ00
7 storey building Head QuartersShayla moorefields

Central Business District Historic District Landmarks Commissions may also nominate and designate individual structures or sites as landmarks. Designated landmarks are typically of particular historic, architectural or cultural significance. A structure or site must meet one of four of the criteria below to be considered for designation as a landmark:

  1. Exemplify or reflect the broad cultural, political, economic or social history of the nation, state or community;
  2. Are identified with historic personages or with important events in national, state or local history
  3. Embody distinguishing characteristics of an architectural type or specimen, inherently valuable for a study of a period, style, method of construction, or of indigenous materials or craftsmanship;
  4. Are representative of the notable work of a master builder, designer or architect whose individual ability has been recognized.

The building is already located in one of the only opportunity zones in shreveport. With these special areas any capital gains the business makes you don't have to pay taxes for 10 years.

Opportunity Zones are a new community development program established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This new federal capital gains tax incentive program is designed to drive long-term investments to low-income communities. The new law provides a federal tax incentive for investors to re-invest their capital gains into Opportunity Funds, which are specialized vehicles dedicated to investing in designated low-income areas.

If allowed the historic landmark designation that will add $500000 in state and federal taxes that he can use or sell to another business each year for up to 10 years.

The entire credit is claimed in the year of completion and is non-refundable, but the unused portion may be carried forward for 10 years. A fee equal to 3% of the qualified rehabilitation expenditures must be paid when the tax credit contract is signed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 1019 pickett st OLANZASANDERS

Comments / 14

Published by

To get the word out of local news in shreveport lousiana and positive actions from communities

Shreveport, LA
182 followers

More from Port city blogging

Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Bossier coronavirus numbers Double

“We are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations,” Willis-Knighton pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph A. Bocchini said Monday. “On the 20th, we had 12 patients in the hospital with COVID infection. As of this morning, it’s 30.”

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Wealth To Health

relationship between poverty headcount and per capita income and (iii) inverted U-shaped relationship between income inequality and economic growth in a panel of selected countries. Income inequality and unemployment rate increases crime rate while trade openness supports to decrease crime rate. Crime rate substantially increases income inequality while health expenditures decrease poverty headcount ratio. Per capita income is influenced by high poverty incidence, whereas health expenditures and trade factor both amplify per capita income across countries. The results of pro-poor growth analysis show that though the crime rate decreases in the years 2000–2004 and 2010–2014, while the growth phase was anti-poor due to unequal distribution of income. Pro-poor education and health trickle down to the lower income strata group for the years 2010–2014, as education and health reforms considerably reduce crime rate during the time period.

Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Southern Classic Chicken to open 2 new locations in Lafayette

NORTH-LOUISIANA BASED SOUTHERN CLASSIC CHICKEN PLANNING TO OPEN TWO LAFAYETTE LOCATIONS. Southern Classic Chicken, a successful north Louisiana chain of fried chicken restaurants, will be expanding into the Lafayette market soon, according to the company.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

7 Storey Bronze Building Owner recieves help from BRF and EAP

Dr. John F. George Jr., M.D., possesses a unique combination of business development, investment management and clinical management expertise. Dr. George is President and CEO of BRF, an economic development organization establishing North Louisiana as a preferred destination for high growth initiatives. Diversifying the region’s economy is its mission.

Read full story
8 comments
Shreveport, LA

Minority Business owner recieved 1.4 million dollar grant

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, announced today that MBDA has awarded Olanza Sanders a $1.4 million grant to support a project that will facilitate the aggregation and construction of a 7-story office building, plus 2 other buildings adjacent and an initiative to invest growth capital into minority-owned businesses.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy