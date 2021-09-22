7 Storey Bronze Building Owner recieves help from BRF and EAP

7 storey building Head Quarters Ronald Davis

Dr. John F. George Jr., M.D., possesses a unique combination of business development, investment management and clinical management expertise.

Dr John George BRF

Dr. George is President and CEO of BRF, an economic development organization establishing North Louisiana as a preferred destination for high growth initiatives. Diversifying the region’s economy is its mission.

Dr. George and UHS leadership were responsible for bringing over $160 million more to the region by increasing contracted payments to the medical school from approximately $40 million to approximately $108 million and increasing commercial insurance payments by $100 million.

Olanza sanders

Dr John George and Olanza Sanders BRF

said he recieved a call one day out of the blue and said that Dr. George wanted to help and told him to come to his office in the mourning so they could have a meeting. At the meeting Dr. George said he and his company would help him better his business plan with models and extreme research and development as well as help him seek funding from different resources and take him to banks to find the funds to fulfill his ideas. During the meeting Olanza said that Dr. George was very passionate about creating equal opportunity in wealth and business between minority-owned company's.

Dr. George also spoke passionately about reducing violence and murders in shreveport and how the violence greatly impacts the decisions of big companies coming to shreveport and providing better opportunities for the communities that live here.

Olanza Sanders PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER

We spoke briefly with Olanza babysavagegodofgrind"Sanders and he expressed extreme gratitude for Dr. George reaching out to him. He also spoke on his business plans to build 200 buildings for his company 4 buildings in each state in the USA part of a 30 year business plan.

The headquarters will be right here in Shreveport which will provide hundreds of salary paying jobs and a few top executive positions.

Dr. George assigned Brett Brown of EAP to help reconstruct Olanza business model.

BRETT BROWN Eapla.com

Brett Brown, a Financial Analyst for the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), a division of the BRF, provides services to high-growth entrepreneurs willing to locate to North Louisiana to enhance the region’s economic development. Brett holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL, where he graduated cum laude. He is also currently a Level 2 Candidate in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program.

Olanza said that he and Brett had been meeting a few times out of the month and has made extreme progress. "Some of the things I thought I would have to figure out on my own Brett has made it very easy to understand from how many employees I need to how many sales I need to to gross annually to make 1 million yearly.

"I'm just happy everything is working out and God has sent some good people to help me when no one else would!"

