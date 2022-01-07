5 Romantic Restaurants in New York

New York isn't just a frenetic city, it's also particularly romantic. So we thought we'd take a look at six of the most romantic restaurants in New York City this Valentine's Day. This list is one to treasure for all the times you're looking for a little love in the city that never sleeps.

1. The River Café

This magical Dumbo institution has been nestled under the Brooklyn Bridge since 1977 and shows no signs of letting up. This Michelin-starred gem is one of the more luxurious options, but we assure you that the refined, premium seafood-focused American cuisine on offer is well worth it. Make a reservation for dinner to enjoy the mesmerizing views of Manhattan and its dancing light reflection on the East River. For the occasion, men should wear a jacket (mandatory) and tie (preferred). 2

2. Il Buco

Il Buco is definitely a new classic. This 25-year-old restaurant hasn't aged a bit since it opened, seducing customers with its old-world charm. In the past, before it became the antique store and restaurant it is today, this former saloon was frequented by the likes of Edgar Allen Poe. The intimate wine cellar feels like you're being let in on a secret, and it's certainly a romantic spot to enjoy your meal. Italian and Mediterranean flavors make up an ever-changing menu. If you love pasta, this restaurant is a must.

3. La Grenouille

Dinner at La Grenouille is a true expression of love. The red velvet, brocade walls, colorful floral arrangements, and heavenly illumination of this enduring downtown mainstay say it all! The Masson family's flagship restaurant opened in 1962. It was the last of the French restaurants of its time that dominated the New York dining scene... and what could be more romantic than a French restaurant? Both old-fashioned and contemporary, La Grenouille has adapted and remained relevant while maintaining its integrity. We highly recommend you try the Quenelles and the Grilled Sole, two dishes that have stood the test of time. Gentlemen: don't forget your jacket.

4. One if by land, two if by sea

This hideaway with flashing lights is hidden inside the carriage house of a 1767 colonial home. The restaurant takes its name from the secret password immortalized in Longfellow's poem The Minute Ride of Paul Revere. It has many original features such as exposed brick walls. The pianist, the dark wood floor, the two warm and crackling fireplaces, create a purely enchanting atmosphere. The beef wellington, which is on the tasting menu, is the dish of choice. Interesting fact for history buffs, culture buffs, and anyone who believes in the supernatural: the house and its carriage house once belonged to former Vice President Aaron Burr, who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. It is said that Burr's ghost roams the grounds.

5. Raoul's

Because, once again, all things French are bound to be romantic, we couldn't resist including this time-honored Soho bistro. With its dim lighting, white tablecloths, avant-garde artwork, and retro vibe, the restaurant is as hip today as it was when it opened in 1975. Aaaaah...if its walls could talk! Sex and the City fans will recognize the restaurant as the backdrop (minus the hanging magenta balloons) for Carrie and Miranda's Valentine's Day dinner in the movie, so if it was romantic enough for Carrie and Miranda, it is for us too. The steak au poivre is a staple at Raoul's, as is the hamburger. However, the burger is only available at the bar and the chef only prepares 12 burgers per night. So lovebirds who share a penchant for burgers will have to arrive early to enjoy one together.