New York City, NY

5 Romantic Restaurants in New York

Popmoca

New York isn't just a frenetic city, it's also particularly romantic. So we thought we'd take a look at six of the most romantic restaurants in New York City this Valentine's Day. This list is one to treasure for all the times you're looking for a little love in the city that never sleeps.

1. The River Café

This magical Dumbo institution has been nestled under the Brooklyn Bridge since 1977 and shows no signs of letting up. This Michelin-starred gem is one of the more luxurious options, but we assure you that the refined, premium seafood-focused American cuisine on offer is well worth it. Make a reservation for dinner to enjoy the mesmerizing views of Manhattan and its dancing light reflection on the East River. For the occasion, men should wear a jacket (mandatory) and tie (preferred). 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVGfZ_0dfRJKDl00
The River CaféThe River Café

2. Il Buco

Il Buco is definitely a new classic. This 25-year-old restaurant hasn't aged a bit since it opened, seducing customers with its old-world charm. In the past, before it became the antique store and restaurant it is today, this former saloon was frequented by the likes of Edgar Allen Poe. The intimate wine cellar feels like you're being let in on a secret, and it's certainly a romantic spot to enjoy your meal. Italian and Mediterranean flavors make up an ever-changing menu. If you love pasta, this restaurant is a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHUSG_0dfRJKDl00
Il BucoIl Buco

3. La Grenouille

Dinner at La Grenouille is a true expression of love. The red velvet, brocade walls, colorful floral arrangements, and heavenly illumination of this enduring downtown mainstay say it all! The Masson family's flagship restaurant opened in 1962. It was the last of the French restaurants of its time that dominated the New York dining scene... and what could be more romantic than a French restaurant? Both old-fashioned and contemporary, La Grenouille has adapted and remained relevant while maintaining its integrity. We highly recommend you try the Quenelles and the Grilled Sole, two dishes that have stood the test of time. Gentlemen: don't forget your jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDKIx_0dfRJKDl00
La GrenouilleLa Grenouille

4. One if by land, two if by sea

This hideaway with flashing lights is hidden inside the carriage house of a 1767 colonial home. The restaurant takes its name from the secret password immortalized in Longfellow's poem The Minute Ride of Paul Revere. It has many original features such as exposed brick walls. The pianist, the dark wood floor, the two warm and crackling fireplaces, create a purely enchanting atmosphere. The beef wellington, which is on the tasting menu, is the dish of choice. Interesting fact for history buffs, culture buffs, and anyone who believes in the supernatural: the house and its carriage house once belonged to former Vice President Aaron Burr, who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. It is said that Burr's ghost roams the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429fTw_0dfRJKDl00
One if by land, two if by seaOne if by land, two if by sea

5. Raoul's

Because, once again, all things French are bound to be romantic, we couldn't resist including this time-honored Soho bistro. With its dim lighting, white tablecloths, avant-garde artwork, and retro vibe, the restaurant is as hip today as it was when it opened in 1975. Aaaaah...if its walls could talk! Sex and the City fans will recognize the restaurant as the backdrop (minus the hanging magenta balloons) for Carrie and Miranda's Valentine's Day dinner in the movie, so if it was romantic enough for Carrie and Miranda, it is for us too. The steak au poivre is a staple at Raoul's, as is the hamburger. However, the burger is only available at the bar and the chef only prepares 12 burgers per night. So lovebirds who share a penchant for burgers will have to arrive early to enjoy one together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154LKi_0dfRJKDl00
The New York Times

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurant# romantic# NYC# dating

Comments / 3

Published by

Latest fashion news from Popmoca Handbags. Fit your lifestyle, not just your phones and cards.

New York, NY
167 followers

More from Popmoca

New York City, NY

Places to have lunch in the sun in New York

With the nice weather finally setting in, it won't be necessary to use your computer screen to sunbathe during your lunch break. Here are some addresses to eat in the sun. As usual, we're also waiting for yours in the comments!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

7 Places to Get Breakfast 24/7 in New York

The very first one dates back to the early 1870s, but they became popular in the 30s and 40s: diners, which serve typical American food 24 hours a day, fast and easy to eat, like burgers, club sandwiches, and fries galore. In New York, diners are still popular, and you can find them on many street corners; here is our gourmet selection.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

7 Must-to-dos in Los Angeles During Christmas and New Year's Eve Vacations

If you're planning to spend the Christmas vacations under the palm trees of Los Angeles, you'll soon realize that it's impossible to miss out on the Christmas spirit or not celebrate the New Year. We have selected for you the best activities and events to do and see in the city of angels, during the Christmas vacations and New Year's Day. And so that you can prepare your trip at best, find a summary map of the places mentioned in this article, at the end of it.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Best pizzas in New York and where to find them-our top 10 list.

It's no secret that New York is famous for its good pizzas. So if you're planning a trip to the Big Apple, don't miss out on tasting the succulent "pies" of New Yorkers, as they call them. By the slice or whole, here are ten places to find the best pizzas in New York.

Read full story
8 comments

Subscription, a better way to overconsume?

Purchasing a lot of products, without really needing them: the subscription, a form of recurrent purchase, causes the risk of overconsumption. "It doesn't push me to buy, it forces me!" Elisa, 24, thought she was getting a good deal by taking the "VIP" service from Fabletics, which offers a monthly subscription to be used to buy sportswear at a discount.

Read full story

Why do the 90's sell?

Crop tops, tracksuits, fanny packs, and neon colors, the 90s have infused much of the latest ready-to-wear shows. But what does the decade have to offer our era? How and why do the 90s appeal to the consumer?

Read full story

Back to the office: how to get professional and stylish looks.

You're heading back to the office this fall and after all those months of telecommuting in soft clothes, you're a little short on inspiration for your work clothes?. Here are 10 professional and trendy work looks that are sure to add some pizzazz to your day. We bet these inspirations will give you a good dose of motivation for the return to work!

Read full story

Why not discover the route of the castles and manors of Normandy?

Normandy is full of architectural treasures. Thus, no less than 131 castles and manors are to be discovered this summer on the route traced by Authentic Normandy, the tourist office of Lisieux Agglomeration. From Orbec to Saint-Pierre-sur-Dives, from Lisieux to Livarot, discover this heritage of emotions along the 30 paths open to green hiking.

Read full story

Not so green, renting clothes

"Renting clothes is less green than throwing them away": this headline, inspired by the findings of a Finnish study and recently repeated in many media, startled many. Really? Yes, but...

Read full story

Refashion launches an exchange platform for recycling actors

Refashion launches an exchange platform for recycling actors. Another initiative to facilitate recycling and a new step towards the circular economy. Refashion, the eco-organization of the textile industry has developed an exchange platform for recycling professionals. Called Recycle, it will be put online this July 28, for an official launch next September.

Read full story

Lyst Index: demand for beachwear explodes

Gucci, Dior, Nike... In the ranking of the most popular brands of the moment, the names are always a bit the same. But for this second quarter of 2021, the Lyst Index points to a salient fact that reveals the state of mind of consumers.

Read full story

TikTok in three key points

Launched by Chinese company ByteDance, the Tiktok platform is now a must-have for fashion brands looking to cater to Generation Z. While the company announced in early July an extension of the length of videos posted by users, Popmoca takes a look in three articles at what you need to know about the social network.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The primer on fashion marketing in times of pandemic 

The primer on fashion marketing in times of pandemic . When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, many fashion companies had to put their campaigns on hold. It was no longer possible to gather creative teams, directors, photographers, or models in person. So companies quickly had to get creative.

Read full story

Tips on how to choose the right women's backpack for an outing.

Women with brown backpackPhoto by Taryn Elliott from Pexels. To start, it is, first of all, to choose a good backpack!. During the next weeks or months, it will become your extension, you will be at one with it at least 6 hours a day if you decide to trek! Carrying comfort, storage capacity, weight, pockets, and accessories... So many essential points, but how to find your way?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy