Raleigh, NC

The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public Pools

Pool Magazine

According to experts, a lifeguard shortage could affect one-third of all public pools in the United States. According to the American Lifeguard Association, chronic staffing shortages are leading numerous swimming pools around the country to reduce operating hours and, in some cases, close earlier this swim season.

There are shortages in almost every aspect of swimming pool management, so why should lifeguards be any different? The country's labor shortages may be felt everywhere, from convenience stores to restaurants to your local community swimming pool.

With a major heat wave engulfing much of the country, public pools closing due to lifeguard shortages couldn't come at a worse time. It's a problem that doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

What is the source of the lifeguard shortage?

Here are the main considerations. The first is that in the early stages of the epidemic, lifeguard certification classes were suspended, preventing new lifeguards from being trained and those who already held certification from renewing it. Second, when pools were closed, many lifeguards sought better-paying jobs and eventually decided not to return to work. It has taken a long time to fill these open posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxzHt_0hTjnOKR00
One Third of The Nations Swimming Pools May Be Affected By Lifeguard ShortagesPool Magazine

Finally, international work permits such as J-1 have been suspended as of June 2020 in order to protect the public's health during the epidemic. For the past 20 years, many lifeguard posts in the United States have been filled by young individuals with J-1 visas, according to Bernard J. Fisher, director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association.

What is being done in the midst of the lifeguard shortage?

A handful of options being implemented include limiting the amount of time a pool is open and asking swimming teachers to function as lifeguards. Half of Raleigh, North Carolina's eight public pools are closed, and those that are open have shorter hours. Many more will just close sooner this summer. In the goal of attracting more applicants, the Raleigh City Council recently approved hiking the hourly compensation for lifeguards from $9.25 to $13.

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, which controls the city's parks and pools, raised lifeguard pay to $15.91 per hour from just under $12 per hour the previous year, but the approach failed. Only five of the city's 13 seasonal pools will be open this summer.

Private companies are so anxious for labor that they have begun to give incentives and raise hourly wages. Six Flags St. Louis lifeguards can earn up to $18 per hour, plus a $500 annual bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aOjY_0hTjnOKR00
The American Lifeguard Association is concerned that a lack of Lifeguards could lead to more drownings.Pool Magazine

The Shortage of Lifeguards Is Not Limited to Pools

According to some safety experts, if pools are closed, families would go swimming somewhere else, such as rivers or lakes without lifeguards. Due to persistent staffing concerns, the scenario is becoming a public health crisis for recreational water areas such as public beaches, which are also prone to early closures or going without lifeguards.

“It’s the worst we’ve ever seen it,” said Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the American Lifeguard Association. “People are still going to swim, and drownings are going to spike like they did last year,” said Fisher.

“So many times, groups think that someone else is watching, but in fact, no one’s watching,” Fisher said. He stated that it is especially crucial this summer to keep an eye on children and anyone who isn't a strong swimmer right now. Fisher told news outlets that families and organizations should choose a "water watcher," whose job it is to monitor the pool area and ensure everyone's safety.

Many institutions that are still operational have had to stop swim classes and place their teachers as lifeguards, aggravating the issue of training new workers. “If we don’t keep training new lifeguards all summer, it’s going to be a long time before we get out of this,” Mr. Fisher said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifeguards# public pools# swimming pools# labor shortage# drowning

Comments / 0

Published by

Pool Magazine is the leading up to the minute news source for Swimming Pool News and Pool Features. Our internet based publication aggregates the latest swimming pool news all in one convenient place. We aim to provide the latest pool news as well as the most current information about products and featured stories pertaining to the pool industry. Our magazine features Pool Builders, Pool Service Companies, and Pool Equipment Manufacturers. We are on the cutting edge with the latest most up to date stories and features about the pool industry. Unlike many other news portals we are niche focused. Because we are Pool Magazine, we only focus on the Swimming Pool Industry. Our writers are experienced bloggers and pool experts from around the entire pool industry.

Sacramento, CA
409 followers

More from Pool Magazine

Can Monkeypox Be Spread Through Swimming Pools?

In light of the ongoing monkeypox epidemic, health officials have started keeping an eye out for any signs of viral clusters at large events like pool parties and music festivals.

Read full story

Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea

A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.

Read full story
152 comments

Swimming Pool Sinkhole Kills Man in Israel

A sinkhole sprung up in a private swimming pool and killed a man. Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened after a sinkhole opened up in a private swimming pool in Karmei Yosef in central Israel. Two individuals were swept away by the receding water. On Thursday afternoon, a body was found at the scene by fire and rescue personnel.

Read full story
3 comments

Recession Could Indicate a Softening Market for Swimming Pools

Analysts in the pool industry are afraid that a recession may result in less discretionary money spent in the backyard over the next few years. In June, inflation reached 9.1 percent, the highest level since 1981. Today, the dollar has a nearly 1:1 exchange rate with the euro. The last time the two currencies were at parity was 20 years ago. In terms of an impending recession, more than 70% of Americans believe we are already in the midst of one.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

New Drought Laws Will Limit The Size of Pools

Public opinion of the drought has been a battleground for the pool industry. Las Vegas's building codes are being affected by the Southern Nevada Water Authority's search for novel ways to cut outdoor water usage.

Read full story
10 comments

The Price of Chlorine Tablets Has Nearly Tripled Since 2020

If you own a swimming pool, you already know that chemicals have gotten much more expensive. Chlorine prices continue to rise as the cost of pool chemicals continues to increase during the summer months. Pool sanitizers, such as chlorine, have nearly tripled in price since the start of the epidemic, and consumers are spending nearly three times as much as they did before the end of 2020.

Read full story
12 comments

Introducing The World's First 3D Printed Swimming Pool

As the 3D-printed age of products begins, San Juan Pools is prepared. The first-ever 3D printed fiberglass swimming pool was shown on Fox & Friends by the pool manufacturer yesterday.

Read full story

Coach Saves Swimmer From Drowning at World Championships in Budapest

On the opening day of the international swimming championships in Budapest, Andrea Fuentes averted a tragedy. The hero coach saved swimmer Anita Alvarez after she passed out while competing at a swimming competition.

Read full story
1 comments

The Laze Pillow is The Cadillac of Pool Floats

Planning a pool day? The right pool float can make or break your relaxation. There are so many different styles of pool floats on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. But we've done the research and we've found that the Laze Pillow is the best pool float out there.

Read full story

How to Keep Your Kids Safe Around the Pool: Water Safety Tips for Parents

Summertime is a great time for families to get together and enjoy some fun in the sun. Swimming is one of America's favorite pastimes, and what could be more fun than spending a day at the pool with your friends and family? However, it's important to remember that swimming can also be dangerous, especially if you're not careful. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 years old.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Pool Professional Trade Exhibitions Back After Covid Hiatus

Pool construction grew by 30% year over year. As a result of all the consumer interest, there is suddenly an incredible demand for pool contractors. Consequently, more and more people are looking to start a career in the pool industry. However, this means obtaining the proper education, networking, and finding mentors that can help in that endeavor.

Read full story

The Demand For Swimming Pools Has Begun To Decelerate

It appears the spike in demand for swimming pools has begun to reset to pre-Covid levels. Across the board, pool stocks are sliding on a scale to indicate that the pandemic-driven market for building a pool may be over.

Read full story
3 comments

Natural Pools Becoming More Popular As Chlorine Prices Continue To Rise

The chlorine shortages this pool season have many homeowners wondering if a natural swimming pool is a safe alternative to a traditional chlorine pool. The issue of rising pool maintenance costs and chemical price increases have hit pool owners hard this summer. Consequently, a growing percentage of home owners are considering converting their inground pool to a natural pool.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Chlorine Shortage Causing Public Pool Closures in California

A national chlorine shortage is causing big problems for public pools and aquatic centers throughout California. The recent spike in chlorine prices has seen costs double within the last year alone. This summer public pools have been facing the same shortages as the rest of the nation and as a result, many are looking at an abbreviated swim season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy