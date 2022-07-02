The Price of Chlorine Tablets Has Nearly Tripled Since 2020

If you own a swimming pool, you already know that chemicals have gotten much more expensive. Chlorine prices continue to rise as the cost of pool chemicals continues to increase during the summer months. Pool sanitizers, such as chlorine, have nearly tripled in price since the start of the epidemic, and consumers are spending nearly three times as much as they did before the end of 2020.

This Summer Expect The Cost of Chlorine To Soar Pool Magazine

What Caused the Price of Chlorine to Go Up?

The pool business has been beset by soaring fuel prices, rising inflation, and a multitude of other concerns, such as logistical delays and labor shortages. A fire-related factory closure at one of the country's leading makers of dried chlorine products did not improve matters.

The firm in question, BioLab, is investing $170 million to repair their plant, which was destroyed by Hurricane Laura. Many pool pros had hoped that the plant would be operational in time to effect summer chlorine prices, but a series of delays caused by a second hurricane have delayed operations. Therefore, any impact that BioLab's production might have had on this year's chlorine supply is now irrelevant.

Will Chlorine Prices Decline Again?

Industry experts and analysts are aware of the cause of the price increase. This has never been a problem. The question that remains unanswered is when chlorine costs will decrease again. The correct response is that they will not.

While it is anticipated that chlorine prices will stabilize slightly over the next year, rising expenses, inflation, and a rise in consumer demand will keep chlorine prices high long into next summer and for the foreseeable future.

How much have prices for chlorine increased?

As with many other chemicals, chlorine is a commodity. Consequently, the pricing of chemical commodities are readily accessible from a variety of reliable sources. In May of 2022, the Alkalies and Chlorine Price Index, Including Natural Sodium Carbonate and Sulfate, reached a record high of 483.79600. As the summer progresses, it is anticipated that prices will continue to rise and exceed analysts' expectations.

Chlorine Price Index Trading Economics

In response to a shift in the market, a growing number of pool pros used liquid chlorine and alternative sanitizing procedures to reduce operational expenses. Consequently, the prices of these commodities have climbed during the past year and a half. How much have prices increased?

Let's put it this way: you can finance a 50-pound $449 bucket of Bromine tablets from Leslie's for just $41 per month, whereas Amazon would charge you $498 if they are in stock. That we've reached a point where in order for consumers to be able to afford a bucket of tablets calls for a method to finance the purchase; is a moment to reflect on exactly how much costs have risen.