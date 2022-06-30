Introducing The World's First 3D Printed Swimming Pool

As the 3D-printed age of products begins, San Juan Pools is prepared. The first-ever 3D printed fiberglass swimming pool was shown on Fox & Friends by the pool manufacturer yesterday.

3D printing has the potential to reduce the cost of building homes and swimming pools. San Juan Pools has been a family-owned business in the United States for over six decades and this is a first for pioneers, who are one of the largest fiberglass pool manufacturers.

World's First 3D Printed Fiberglass Pool San Juan Pools

San Juan brought their Baja Beach model to midtown Manhattan, where Bedell demonstrated the end result of 3d printing a swimming pool and gave hosts a taste of the finished product.

A hot tub for eight people and a sloping beach entry are included in the 3D printed pool. Custom inground swimming pool features "They can make it any shape they want," said Bedell, describing the fascinating part of 3D printing a swimming pool.

The Printed Swimming Pools' Future

Skip Bedell, a home repair specialist, revealed that San Juan's innovative 3D printed pools can be built in a matter of days and are made from 100% recyclable materials.

A plastic shredder can be used to recycle the plastic pellets at the end of the product's useful life, according to Skip Bedell. He explained that San Juan Pools decision to use large printing technology came from its partnership with advanced manufacturing company, Alpha Additives. Currently, no other pool manufacturer has the technology or gear to generate these pool items, leaving San Juan Pools as the industry's sole 3D printer for fiberglass pools.