Coach Saves Swimmer From Drowning at World Championships in Budapest

Pool Magazine

On the opening day of the international swimming championships in Budapest, Andrea Fuentes averted a tragedy. The hero coach saved swimmer Anita Alvarez after she passed out while competing at a swimming competition.

At the end of her solo free routine, Spain's four-time Olympian Fuentes observed American Anita Alvarez sinking lifeless to the bottom of the pool and dove in the water to save her.

Fuentes, a U.S. swimming coach who has worked with Alvarez on two previous occasions, dove in after seeing the two-time Olympian unresponsive in the water. Alvarez needed assistance getting out of the water, so someone else stepped in.

Alvarez had collapsed in the sea and was attended to by rescue workers who were waiting nearby. According to Reuters, she was hauled away on a stretcher. As of Thursday, USA Swimming said she was "much better" and Fuentes said the same in a Spanish media interview. According to Reuters,

"Anita is already at her peak, and she's getting better all the time." "To be honest, it was a good scare," Fuentes added.

"“I jumped into the water because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was diving in,” she said, "I was worried when she stopped breathing, but she's well now. She needs to take a break." Fuentes told news sources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1Ybt_0gKZFOHN00
Swimmer Anita Alvarez Saved By Heroic Coach Andrea FuentesOli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Oli Scarff of the AFP was one among the photographers at the World Championships who photographed the rescue.

In the hours following her rescue, Alvarez, 25, shared photographs from her daily routine on her Instagram Stories page. She came in seventh place in the individual competition. According to Reuters, this is Fuentes' second time rescuing Alvarez. In 2021, Fuentes saved her and her swimming partner Lindi Schroeder from drowning at an Olympic qualifying event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkjXw_0gKZFOHN00
Alvarez Received Medical Attention After Being Rushed To HospitalOli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Alvarez's condition for Friday's competition will be decided by the swimmer and her medical team, USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement.

"Watching yesterday's medial emergency of two-time Olympian Anita Alvarez was heartbreaking for our community," the group said in a statement.. This will be Anita's fourth and final appearance at the 2022 FINA World Championships, and she performed admirably in all six days of competition.

We'll keep an eye on Anita going forward," said the doctor who examined her. As a result, she has decided to take the day off to recuperate. Anita and the medical staff will decide whether or not she will compete in the free team final on Friday, June 24th."

After praising the team's performance and choreography, Fuentes also mentioned the rescue on Instagram.

Fuentes remarked, "Anita's solo was so wonderful too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed beyond her limits and she found them. Doctors have confirmed that Anita is healthy, and she is responding well to treatment. Cycling, marathons, and track and field are all examples of other activities where people don't make it to the finish line or even finish crawling or passing out. This is also an extremely difficult sport. It's time to wind down and recharge your batteries now. Free duet finals are scheduled for tomorrow, so don't miss out! Our best is at the ready.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# swimmer# coach# anita alvarez# andrea fuentes# pool

Comments / 1

Published by

Pool Magazine is the leading up to the minute news source for Swimming Pool News and Pool Features. Our internet based publication aggregates the latest swimming pool news all in one convenient place. We aim to provide the latest pool news as well as the most current information about products and featured stories pertaining to the pool industry. Our magazine features Pool Builders, Pool Service Companies, and Pool Equipment Manufacturers. We are on the cutting edge with the latest most up to date stories and features about the pool industry. Unlike many other news portals we are niche focused. Because we are Pool Magazine, we only focus on the Swimming Pool Industry. Our writers are experienced bloggers and pool experts from around the entire pool industry.

Sacramento, CA
25 followers

More from Pool Magazine

The Laze Pillow is The Cadillac of Pool Floats

Planning a pool day? The right pool float can make or break your relaxation. There are so many different styles of pool floats on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. But we've done the research and we've found that the Laze Pillow is the best pool float out there.

Read full story

How to Keep Your Kids Safe Around the Pool: Water Safety Tips for Parents

Summertime is a great time for families to get together and enjoy some fun in the sun. Swimming is one of America's favorite pastimes, and what could be more fun than spending a day at the pool with your friends and family? However, it's important to remember that swimming can also be dangerous, especially if you're not careful. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 years old.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Pool Professional Trade Exhibitions Back After Covid Hiatus

Pool construction grew by 30% year over year. As a result of all the consumer interest, there is suddenly an incredible demand for pool contractors. Consequently, more and more people are looking to start a career in the pool industry. However, this means obtaining the proper education, networking, and finding mentors that can help in that endeavor.

Read full story

The Demand For Swimming Pools Has Begun To Decelerate

It appears the spike in demand for swimming pools has begun to reset to pre-Covid levels. Across the board, pool stocks are sliding on a scale to indicate that the pandemic-driven market for building a pool may be over.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Chlorine Shortage Causing Public Pool Closures in California

A national chlorine shortage is causing big problems for public pools and aquatic centers throughout California. The recent spike in chlorine prices has seen costs double within the last year alone. This summer public pools have been facing the same shortages as the rest of the nation and as a result, many are looking at an abbreviated swim season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy