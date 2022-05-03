Pool construction grew by 30% year over year. As a result of all the consumer interest, there is suddenly an incredible demand for pool contractors. Consequently, more and more people are looking to start a career in the pool industry. However, this means obtaining the proper education, networking, and finding mentors that can help in that endeavor.

Trade exhibitions are an excellent opportunity for not only staying up to date on the latest developments in the pool and outdoor living industries, but networking with experts. The recent pandemic put a halt to many of the pool trade shows and industry events over the past 2 years. The International Pool & Spa Expo last November, marked the beginning of a return to in-person event gatherings.

Pool experts visit regional and national conferences to become acquainted with the most recent advancements and to take advantage of on-site educational seminars. One of the best methods to decide which event to attend is to become acquainted with the many pool industry conferences and trade exhibitions that will be held this year.

This list of pool industry trade events will help you understand which events will take place throughout the rest of 2022 and into the beginning of 2023. Many of these events actually provide pool association members a discount for attending. More information regarding lodging, event itinerary, and exhibitor information can be found by visiting the respective show's website.

Pool Professional Trade Exhibitions Back After Covid Hiatus Pool Magazine

Calendar of Pool Industry Events for 2022-2023

The following is a list of pool industry trade exhibits and events scheduled for the rest of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

AQUA Live is hosted by AQUA Magazine. Their trade show event brings the industry to gather together to discuss their thoughts and tactics for growth, profitability and maintaining outstanding customer service. At AQUA Live you’ll find industry-related educational courses, thought-provoking discussions, product exhibits, and events.

Date: October 5-7, 2022

Location: Charlotte Convention Center – Charlotte, NC

Phone: (608) 249-0186

Website: https://www.aquamag.live/

Pool Industry Expo

P.I.E. is a fantastic destination education opportunity for folks in the pool & spa industry. This year’s Pool Industry Expo will be held for the 35th time. Over the years P.I.E. has experienced tremendous success and national recognition since it first began back in 1987. PIE will feature 30 exhibitors on the showroom floor this year, with booths and educational seminars directed at decision-makers in the build and spa service industries.

Date: October 6-8, 2022

Location: Monterey Conference Center – Monterey, CA

Phone: (650) 323-7743

Website: https://poolindustryexpo.com

World Aquatic Health Conference

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance hosts the World Aquatic Health Conference (WAHC), an aquatic research forum. Last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic, but this year’s conference will be in person again!

Date: October 12-14, 2022

Location: Omni Houston Hotel – Houston, TX

Phone: (713) 871-8181

Website: https://wahc.phta.org

International Pool Spa Patio Expo

The International Pool Spa Patio Expo is the largest pool industry trade show in the United States. Last year’s event in Dallas saw fantastic attendance and was the first time the industry had reunited since the start of the pandemic.

Date: November 15-17, 2022 (EXPO) | November 12-17, 2022 (CONFERENCE)

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center – Las Vegas, NV

Phone: (888) 869-8522

Website: https://poolspapatio.com

Mid America Pool Spa & Outdoor Living Show

The Mid America Pool Spa & Outdoor Living Show draws attendees from all over the world but is primarily geared towards all pool industry professionals from most of the mid-western states.

Date: January 17-20, 2023

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Phone: (630) 308-1363

Website: https://midampool.com

The Pool & Spa Show

The Pool & Spa Show in Atlantic City is definitely one of the best pool industry trade shows of the year and not to be missed! The event hosted by the Northeast Spa and Pool Association (NESPA) draws mass attendance with its educational courses, product exhibits, events and networking opportunities.

Date: January 24-26, 2023

Location: Atlantic City Convention Center – Atlantic City, NJ

Phone: (609) 689-9111

Website: https://www.thepoolspashow.com/

National Plasterers Council Annual Convention

The National Plasterers Council has been assisting consumers and its members in solving industry-related issues with pool plaster surfaces for decades.

Date: February 8-10, 2023

Location: Loews Coronado Bay Resort – Coronado, CA

Phone: (847) 416-7221

Website: https://www.npconline.org/

Southwest Pool & Spa Show

The Southwest Pool & Spa Show remains one of the most popular regional pool trade shows in the country. This year’s convention will be held in Houston, TX at the George Brown Convention Center.

Date: February 8-11, 2023

Location: George Brown Convention Center – Houston, TX

Phone: (972) 929-3169

Website: https://www.swpsshow.com/

Everything Under The Sun Expo

The Everything Under The Sun Expo first got its start in 1972 and has been bringing the pool & spa industry together for over 50 years!

Date: February 24-25, 2023

Location: Orange County Convention Center – Orlando, FL

Phone: (941) 952-9293

Website: http://www.underthesunexpo.com/

Western Pool & Spa Show

The Western Pool & Spa Show is the largest pool industry trade show on the west coast and will be celebrating its 45th anniversary. Since 1978 the Western Pool & Spa Show has been an industry gathering point that brings that entire industry together.

There are a plenty of major regional industry-related events with dates yet to be determined in 2023 but this is a list of the major events you can attend to be available for the pool and spa industry this year.