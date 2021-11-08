Female Flight Attendant Attacked By Violent Passenger Mid-Flight

Pooks

A flight from NYC to California had to make a quick detour after a wild scene broke out mid-air. An American Airline attendant is recovering from a violent attack during her shift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEDZg_0cjADICh00
6abcPhilidelphia YouTube

The woman was making her rounds on the flight and she bumped into a male passenger. He said the flight attendant bumped the passenger before the male suspect got out of his seat and then approached her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUCNg_0cjADICh00
6abcPhilidelphia YouTube

The accidental bump did not go over well with the passenger. When he approached her he punched her so hard that she had broken bones in her face and nose. The passenger was taken into custody after the flight made a quick pit stop in Denver to remove him from the plane.

As the passenger was escorted from the plane other passengers booed him on the way out. Videos are circulating right now of the attacker on his way out.

A witness talked to KPIX and described the flight attendant's condition, "she had blood splattered on the outside of her mask." One older traveler talked to the media saying, "I think people just need to chill out and be kind, kind is the most important thing right now"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0YVd_0cjADICh00
6abcPhilidelphia YouTube

Not too long ago we reported the same airline banning a woman and refusing her access to the plane after she went hysterical on an employee over her mask; it was a hot mess.

This recent attack led to the suspect being banned from American Airlines, however, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants wants to amp up the punishment. They are calling on the FAA and the Department of Transportation to begin prosecuting and banning passengers from all airlines. Union spokesperson Paul Hartshorn Jr., explained, “We need passengers to feel safe onboard an aircraft whether that is with the virus or whether that is knowing it’s going to be safe and they’re not going to be attacked or witness an attack that puts the airplane in jeopardy at 35,000 feet."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 72

Published by

Hey I'm Pooks! I'm an on-air radio DJ and in this day and age requires me to be a part-time writer. I love exposing viral social media videos, entertainment articles, and plenty of current Texas crime and drama.

Houston, TX
101 followers

More from Pooks

Austin, TX

If You See This Bug, Grab Your Dog and Get Away

No Vaccine, Little Treatment, and Potentially Deadly. Scientists at the University of Texas A&M have been studying a bug that is particularly harmful to dogs. If this bug enters a dog, it could be fatal. As of now, there is no vaccine nor are there many treatments once infected.

Read full story

Sip On Texas Made Aggressive Stout Beer This Winter

The first week of November introduces a very near and dear day for me, 'international Stout Day'. Look, I don't need much of a reason to celebrate, so what better time than now to grab a cold one.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

New Business is Bringing Trendy Big City Fun to Victoria

I grew up in Los Angeles and plenty of friends and family still live there; every weekend I see all the fun and different things they are out there doing, posting it all over their social feeds-and make no mistake I'm super jealous. I can stop all that jealousy because Victoria has a brand new, trendy place to go and have some fun.

Read full story
Texas State

The Internet Is Calling Out This Texas A&M Eerie Ritual

Go Aggies! Or maybe not? Texas A&M is under a ton of heat right now as people all over are claiming the well-known Texas university is actually a cult, and they're kinda not wrong.

Read full story
Midland, TX

Victoria Named in Viral TikTok “Cities You Don’t Want To Visit”

There are hilarious TikToks floating around absolutely trashing Texas towns. It's kind of alright because it's from a resident of Texas, so it's all fun and games until you realize...he isn't wrong...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy