Disney's Lightning Lane Replaces FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Disney's FastPass+ Service has been replaced with a new service that allows access to rides via the "Lightning Lane". Available for select rides and at a cost, this new offering is part of the new Disney Genie+ service for Disney Vacationers. Coming this Fall.

What is Replacing Disney's FastPass+ FASTPASS and MaxPass?

The newest service to arrive as a result of a year of changes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is called Disney Genie+. And with it comes a brand new opportunity to skip the line at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland via the new Lightning Lane feature. Set to roll out this fall, most likely ahead of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Walt Disney World this is a paid service. And will officially replace both FastPass+ and MaxPass options in the parks.

How Does Using the Disney Lightning Lane Entrance Work?

The Disney Lightning Lane is a feature that is built into the Disney Genie+ service and offers guests the opportunity to experience select rides via a shorter line with a lower wait for a fee. The chance to pay for your better spot in line is available in two ways. Guests can purchase Lightning Lane capability on up to two rides per day through the Disney Genie+ service. As an alternative Lightning Lane access can also be purchased as an individual attraction selection.

Disney Genie+Service For Purchase

  • Flat Rate is $15 dollar per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort OR $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort
  • Choose up to 2 rides per day
  • Make one selection at a time, throughout the day
  • Made on the same day of your visit
  • Can be used across multiple theme parks if using Park Hopper.

Individual Attraction Selections For Purchase

  • Schedule a time to arrive for up to 2 high demand rides each day
  • Prices will vary by date.
  • Subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+
  • Made on the same day of your visit
  • Can be used across multiple theme parks if using Park Hopper

Disney attractions will continue to maintain a traditional standby, i.e. waiting in line queue, as well as a Boarding Pass Virtual Queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at both parks.

Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King Africa- Animal Kingdom ParkPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

How Much Does Using the Disney Lightning Lane Cost?

If using the Disney Genie+ Service the flat-rate fee for Lightning Lane access is below.

  • $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort
  • $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort

If purchasing Lightning Lane for individual attractions

  • Prices will vary by date.

When will the Disney Lightning Lane Option Be Available?

Fall 2021.

Star Wars Galaxy's EdgePolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Which Disney Rides will offer Lightning Lane?

While many rides will surely be included in the Lightning Lane program, NOT ALL Disney rides will be included in the Disney Genie+ Service. Here are the ones that have been shared so far.

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections Walt Disney World

  • Haunted Mansion
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections Disneyland

  • Haunted Mansion
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Individual Attractions Selections Walt Disney World

  • Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park

Individual Attraction Selections Disneyland

  • Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park

What About FastPass+?

FastPass+ has officially retired and will no longer be available.

What about MaxPass?

MaxPass has officially retired and will no longer be available.

Disney Genie+ ServiceWalt Disney Company

What is Disney Genie?

The Disney Genie Service puts you in control of how you vacation and matches you up with your favorite things! The Disney Genie service includes Disney Parks audio experiences, AR lenses for Walt Disney World Resort guests. And offers unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads for Disneyland Resort guests.

  • Personalized Itinerary Feature that You Create.
  • Your itinerary is updated throughout the day.
  • Find your attractions, shows, characters faster!
  • Join a Virtual queue at certain attractions.
  • Make Dining Reservations
  • Make Experience Reservations
  • Mobile Order Food
  • Get Help from a Virtual Assistant

How Can I Access Disney Genie and the Disney Genie+ Add-ons?

Once it launches, the Disney Genie+ Experience will be available in the My Disney Experience App. You don't have to download yet another app or reconnect your Disney vacation information. It's all already part of My Disney Experience.

Is Disney Genie Free?

Yes, the Disney Genie is a complimentary digital service. The add-ons within Disney Genie, like the Disney Genie + Lightning Lane, do have a fee.

We are Rochelle and Melanie. Sisters and Travelers. Sharing Disney Vacation Planning Tips, News, Resort, and Restaurants Reviews. Covering Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise, Disney Aulani, and more.

