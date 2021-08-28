Orlando, FL

Everything coming to Walt Disney World in 2022

Walt Disney World in 2022 is all about construction projects finalizing, the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, and things finally getting "back to normal." With new shows, restaurants, rides, and resorts coming to completion there is plenty happening in 2022. And will make a trip to Walt Disney World well worth your while. Here is everything you have to look forward to at Disney in 2022.

Fab 50 Character Statues

What’s Happening at Walt Disney World in 2022?

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations 2022

The biggest change to the Walt Disney World 2022 lineup is that Disney World’s Most Magical Celebration will be happening ALL YEAR LONG. This will include special merchandise, special snacks, special shows, and more. Construction projects for new rides and restaurants will also begin to complete in 2022. There will be plenty to add to your Disney Must-Do List in 2022. Be sure to keep an eye on your My Disney Experience App for new things that come available throughout the year.

Harmonious Nighttime Spectacular

Harmonious at EPCOT ( October 1, 2021) will be in full swing and happening nightly at EPCOT Park on World Showcase Lagoon. This new nighttime spectacular features a world of cultures sharing music and scenes to inspire. Keep in mind that these evening events usually start 30-15 minutes before closing and cause a pile-up at the Disney buses. So be sure to plan accordingly and stay a little later or consider alternative methods of returning to your resort.

Disney Enchantment Nighttime Spectacular

Disney Enchantment Fireworks at Magic Kingdom ( October 1, 2021) will be one of the best shows to arrive at Walt Disney World yet! With gorgeous music, a beautiful light show that covers not only Cinderella’s Castle but also Main Street U.S.A. Crowds are heavy in Magic Kingdom in the evening, so our best advice here is to be prepared for that. Find locations to stand that are away from other guests and stay safe. The best spot to see this show may actually be quite far away, halfway down Main Street, or near the entrance, so you can really see the full projection scope.

Disney KiteTails at Animal Kingdom

This new show in Animal Kingdom features a flying kite display set to music and filled with some favorite and familiar Disney characters. Simba, Zazu, Baloo and Rafiki, and more are sure to appear! This is a daytime show, so be sure to grab a times guide for details on when you can see the show at the Discovery River Amphitheatre.

Guardians of the Galaxy

New Rides, Restaurants, and Resorts Coming to Walt Disney World in 2022

On the way for 2022 are a few top-notch attractions that had construction delayed during the closing. If you didn’t get a chance to experience late 2021 at Walt Disney World be sure to check out Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT’s France Pavilion, which opens October 1, 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind Rollercoaster

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind (2022) is located in World Discovery in EPCOT Park and features a rollercoaster ride experience that includes ride vehicles able to be turned 360 degrees, complete with a backward launch into “space”. By far one of the most impressive rollercoasters to date, we don’t yet know if Cosmic Rewind will have a Boarding Pass system in place like Rise of the Resistance, FastPass+, or a basic line queue plan. Stay tuned. We’ll share official info as soon as it’s confirmed.

TRON Lightcycle Power Run Rollercoaster

TRON Lightcycle Power Run (2022/23) is located in Tomorrowland, Magic Kingdom and covers a huge space next to Space Mountain. This light cycle ride brings riders over and under spaces within the complex and is filled with blue light, giving it a very futuristic look. A major rollercoaster, TRON is sure to become Walt Disney World’s most popular attraction as soon as it opens. We’re expecting a Boarding Pass system to start with, but stay tuned. We’ll share official info as soon as it’s confirmed.

Woody's Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant Concept Art

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is a new table-service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land in 2020 as guests live their adventures together at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. This artist concept image exemplifies how guests will be immersed with all their toy pals in a fun, family-friendly environment constructed from Andy’s favorite larger-than-life playsets and games. (Disney)

New Restaurants Coming to Walt Disney World in 2022

Newer restaurants in Walt Disney World to check out also include La Creperie de Paris in EPCOT’s France Pavilion, and a slew of new eateries and snack spots over at Disney Springs.

Woody’s Rodeo Roundup BBQ

Woody’s Rodeo Roundup BBQ (2022) is a new table-service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios. This one promises to be a great family-friendly dining experience. Woody and Jessie are said to make appearances here. And the restaurant is filled with Toy Story characters, toys, and everything you would expect to find in a Wild West Rodeo playset. Serving an American BBQ menu, this restaurant is a nice respite from the outdoor dining at Woody’s Lunch Box.

Space 220 Restaurant

The Space 220 Restaurant (2022) features an out-of-this-world dining experience with views from the space station into outer space. Full digital screen windows show the depths of the galaxy and the occasional astronaut while you dine. The menu offers American cuisine and an extensive wine list. Accessible from a hidden entrance next to Mission space, this restaurant opened in September 2021.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Galactic Starcruiser Immersion Resort

©Disney via IAAPA Expo 2020 Presentation

New Disney Resorts in 2022

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Resort

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Immersion Hotel (2022) is boarding Spring 2022 with 2-Night Immersion Experiences available. A resort stay includes several things as part of the experience including a day at Hollywood Studios, Lightsaber training, meals, and a special Databand to bring you on special missions throughout your stay. Sign up here for details as they’re released!

Walt Disney World 2022 By Month

Festival of the Arts Postcard

January- February 2022

runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend | January 5-9, 2022

Experience Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with this annual race. The runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon features multiple race options for the whole family, new merchandise, and commemorative medals! By far the most popular runDisney Marathon at Walt Disney World, this one fills up fast! Take note of registration dates and plan for a virtual queue!

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts 2022

The International Festival of the Arts returns to EPCOT mid-January and runs through mid-February featuring artist galleries, artful cuisine at the outdoor kitchen studios, and performances across the park! With Figment’s Brush with the Masters Game, The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Challenge, and new merchandise, there will be plenty of new things to explore at the Festival of the Arts in 2022.

runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend | February 24- 27, 2022

Join the Disney Princesses in the runDisney Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World. Taking place during the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World you can count on even more magic across the parks. This race is open to princes and princesses everywhere!

Flower and Garden Festival - Miss Piggy Topiary

March-June 2022

EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival

The Flower and Garden Festival at EPCOT arrives every spring in early March and runs through mid-July, bringing new topiaries, Disney-themed displays, fresh foods at the outdoor kitchens, and more. Performances at this festival include the Garden Rocks concert series which may return in 2022. Guests c

runDisney Springtime Surprise Marathon Weekend | March 31- April 3, 2022

This brand new runDisney event will debut in 2022, and promises a new theme every year! A wonderful way to keep up with the times, this new event has dates, but limited information. Check the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend for all the latest details!

Food and Wine Festival - EPCOT

July- October 2022

EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival

The Food and Wine Festival at EPCOT is one of the largest festivals at Walt Disney World featuring over 30 food kitchens, and cuisine from a variety of cultures! Covering the park with foodie opportunities, this festival includes the Eat to the Beat concert series, Emile’s Fromage Montage Challenge, and Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak Scavenger Hunt.

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party 2022

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party may return to Magic Kingdom in 2022, and we are here for it! While official announcements have not yet been made, we’ve been operating under the assumption that while 2021 offered excellent options to introduce new After Hours events for grown-ups, 2022 will add those family-friendly holiday party experiences back into the lineup. Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party may surely look different. And may even have limited capacity (Disney, please cap capacity!). But it’s sure to include party nights throughout mid-August to October 31, 2022, as usual. This event includes special entertainment, fireworks, specialty snacks and merchandise, and unique character experiences along with the Trick or Treat experience. This is a hard ticketed event that will require a separate ticket. Guests are usually allowed to enter Magic Kingdom at 4 pm ahead of the 7 pm party start time.

Disney’s After Hours Boo Bash 2022

Introduced in 2021, Disney’s newest holiday After Hours event requires a separate ticket that gets you to access Magic Kingdom Park after hours. This event requires a separate ticket for a cost of approx. $129-$199 per person. And offers access to select rides, experiences, and specialty snacks. Complimentary fountain drinks, water, and ice cream bars are included. And since capacity is limited you’ve assured a better chance of riding your favorite rides throughout the evening. This party has a 9 pm start but guests are allowed to arrive as early as 7 pm. Offered select nights throughout the season.

Cinderella's Castle Walt Disney World

November - December 2022

EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays 2022

The Festival of Holidays at EPCOT Park starts in late November and runs through late December. Featuring Holiday Storytellers across the World showcase and holiday kitchens featuring cultural holiday cuisine. Plus, Olaf’s Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt game and the Holiday Cookie Stroll offer plenty to do at this festival.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022

Just like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, we expect Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to return in 2022. With holiday fun for families at a more reasonable time of day than an After Hours event can provide. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party requires the purchase of a separate ticket. But allows guests access to the evening party as early as 4 pm, ahead of a 7 pm party start time. The party includes a special parade, fireworks, access to specialty snacks, merchandise, and character experiences.

Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours 2022

This After Hours Event is sure to be a mainstay during the holiday season at Walt Disney World. If nothing else to help disperse crowds between the multiple holiday events. Included in Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours is a selection of complimentary snacks, a special fireworks show, and the Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. With unique character visits, and access to specialty snacks, and merchandise. As a limited capacity event, guests are able to ride a variety of attractions at Magic Kingdom with low waits, throughout the evening. This event has a 9 pm start, though guests are allowed to arrive as early as 7 pm. Offered Select nights through the season.

Tomorrowland- Magic Kingdom

Disney Vacation Planning in 2022

There are so many things to know ahead of Disney Vacation Planning in 2022. And with several things still in place since the pandemic, here is everything you will need to know if you are planning a Disney Vacation in 2022.

Disney Park Pass Reservations are Required

In addition to a valid park ticket, Disney Park Pass Reservations are required for each day you plan to enter a Disney theme park. Be sure to check Disney Park Pass Availability before booking your vacation.

Transportation to and from Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World does not have free transportation service to and from Orlando International Airport ( MCO) to Walt Disney World Resort in 2022. With the retirement of Disney's Magical Express and the Brightline Railway still, a few years away from completion, you still have a few options. Mears Connect, Uber, Lyft, and traditional taxi services along with car rental are all options for getting to and from the airport to your Disney Resort.

MagicMobile Wallet Options

Contactless access to park tickets and linked credit card within the My Disney Experience app is now available through Disney’s Magic Mobile Wallet. Allowing guests to scan into parks, and pay for meals by holding their phone near the scanner. Even though MagicBands are no longer given for free to Disney Resort Guests, they are still able to be purchased at Disney gift shops and on shopDisney.com

Early Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort Guests

Replacing Disney’s Extra Magic Hours, Disney Resort Guests are allowed to enter the parks 30 minutes before the official park opening time. Early Theme Park Entry Crowds will still be high. So, we recommend getting to the gates at least 30-60 minutes before your early theme park entry time if you’re hoping to rope drop popular rides like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, or Flight of Passage.

60-day Advanced Dining Reservations

Previously at 180 days, Dining Reservations are able to be made 60 days prior to your vacation. Due to extremely high crowds expected throughout the 50th Anniversary Celebrations, it is highly recommended that guests reserve all restaurants desired the first day that your reservation window opens. Access to make dining reservations usually come available at 6 AM EST.

Disney Annual Passes Are Available

Walt Disney World Annual Passes are set to be available by October 1, 2021.

Disney Dining Plans Are Unavailable

With Disney Dining Plans still unavailable it’s important to have a Disney Dining Budget plan in place. With options for quick service, table service, and snacks across the parks, getting a handle on the 70-100 per-person cost of food per day is helpful. Things like prepaid Disney gift cards, and deciding at which restaurants to eat ahead of time can help save you from the sticker shock of dining at the most magical place on Earth.

Disney FastPass+ Are Unavailable

Disney FastPass+ is still unavailable. But with Disneyland Paris testing out paid options for line priority, we’re sure to see a paid FastPass+ option coming in 2022. A better option would be a system like Disneyland’s MaxPass which is more budget-friendly but fingers crossed FastPass+ in all its free glory, will just return soon and once again be part of the Disney Vacation Planning experience.

New Disney Snacks for 2022

Be sure to be on the lookout for new snacks honoring Disney film anniversaries, Epcot’s 40th Anniversary, and the Walt Disney World Resorts 50th Anniversary.

Everything at Walt Disney World in 2022

There you have it. This Walt Disney World 2022 event roundup should help you plan your next Disney Vacation. And give you a glimpse into a year of annual events that are all part of the Disney Experience! We’ll be adding even more details to this post as they are shared by Disney. Happy Vacation Planning!

Disney Calendar

