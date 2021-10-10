Texas Abortion Law Can Continue According To U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Last month, the State of Texas introduced one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. It is an almost complete abortion ban. It's a controversial topic, not only in the United State and many court cases occurred after the introduction with a federal judge temporarily blocking the law last month.

However, today is a different story. A temporary restraining order against Texas' almost complete abortion ban — the harshest in the country — was lifted late Friday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had previously frozen a federal judge's interim injunction against the legislation. Only two days after the order was issued, the state filed an appeal with the court.

Hours after Texas requested the Fifth Circuit to intervene in a case that the United States Justice Department had brought against the state, a panel of five justices ruled to reinstate the law's enforcement.

This implies that enforcement of the legislation will be allowed to continue at least until Tuesday when the Justice Department is likely to respond.

After hearing both parties' arguments, the court may determine whether to allow the statute to continue to be implemented or to enable a lower court to temporarily halt its enforcement.

At every stage of their emergency stay request, they argued that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's order to temporarily stop enforcement of the state's abortion restrictions violated the constitutional separation of powers.

