Governor Candidate Allen West, Has Pneumonia Due To COVID-19

Allen West, a Republican gubernatorial candidate who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, tweeted on Saturday that he may be taken to the hospital after the results of a chest X-ray that revealed he had pneumonia caused by the virus.

At the beginning of the day, West's campaign announced on Twitter that his wife, who has been immunized against COVID-19, had tested positive for the virus on Friday.

During the same Twitter thread, the campaign said that he was experiencing a low-grade temperature and mild body pains and that he would be canceling in-person events until the situation was resolved. In the same post, the campaign also said that West was taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for a tick infestation.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria medication that, according to the Food and Drug Administration, "provides little advantage in terms of reducing the probability of mortality or expediting recovery." According to the Food and Medication Administration, currently available data do not indicate that ivermectin is effective against COVID-19.

Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in both people and animals.

A picture from a Mission Generation event in Seabrook, Texas, on Oct. 7 was shared on Twitter, with the caption "a full house." Mission Generation is an evangelical group based in Houston, and West attended the event. The two pictures West provided showed people who were not wearing masks.

West served as a member of Congress representing Florida from 2011 to 2013, after which he relocated to Texas in 2014 to serve as the CEO of the National Center for Policy Analysis, a think tank in Dallas that closed its doors three years later.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.