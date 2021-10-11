George Clooney Rules Out Political Career And Gives Opinion On Biden & Trump

The actor and director George Clooney on Sunday ruled out a second career in politics, stating that he would like to live a comfortable life and that he is attempting to decrease his workload. Nonetheless, during an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the 60-year-old actor and director delved into the world of politics and policy.

A long-time admirer of former Vice President Joe Biden, Clooney characterized America as a nation that was still healing from the harm inflicted by President Donald Trump's election victory in 2016.

Clooney dismissed worries about Biden's dwindling poll ratings, stating that the president is still dealing with the consequences of Trump's presidency.

In response to the question of whether he had any plans to run for public office, Clooney was quick to reject the notion out of hand.

“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on the show to promote his new movie, “The Tender Bar.”

Trump is still a force in American politics, Clooney remarked, adding that he hopes the American people have a bit more sense than to elect him to a second term as president.

“It’s so funny, because he was just this knucklehead,’’ Clooney said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.