Rep. Steve Scalise Still Thinks The Election of 2020 Was Stolen

Rep. Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the House, repeatedly refused to declare on Sunday that the 2020 election was not stolen, sticking by President Donald Trump's falsehood that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House as a result of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election.

Scalise refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the election during a national television interview, despite the fact that it had been more than 11 months since Americans chose their president and nearly nine months since Biden was inaugurated. Instead, he maintained his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress during the interview.

President Donald Trump resigned from his position in January, only a few weeks after a mob of his followers stormed the Capitol and staged a violent riot in an effort to prevent Congress from officially recognizing Vice President Joe Biden the victor of the election.

“I’ve been very clear from the beginning,” he said. “If you look at a number of states, they didn’t follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says. They don’t say the states determine what the rules are. They say the state legislatures determine the rules,” the Louisiana congressman said on “Fox News Sunday.”

During his deliberations on a presidential run in 2024, Trump has ramped up his attempts to humiliate, and possibly remove, members of his own party who are seen to be disloyal to his false allegations that last year's election was rigged or fraudulent.

Kevin McCarthy of California, the House Republican leader who is hoping to become speaker if the GOP seizes control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections, has continued to support Trump and his bogus claims about the Russian government.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.