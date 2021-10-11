Bill de Blasio Gets Provoked Over Security Possible Security Misuse By Curtis Sliwa

The mayor defended himself and attacked the investigation after the 47-page report was released on Thursday, saying he was very shocked by the errors in this report and that he had followed the security advice he had received.

“I say ’fess up when you mess up, Bill de Blasio,” said Sliwa, the stunt-prone founder of the Guardian Angels. “Stop being pretentious and omnipotent.”

On Thursday, Eric Adams, the Democratic mayoral candidate generally anticipated to replace de Blasio, gave qualified support of the mayor without condemning the report, which he claimed he hadn't read in its whole.

“I’m honored to be the mayor of the city, but my first responsibility is as a father and a husband,” de Blasio said. “I think of the safety of my family all the time. The ultimate decisions when it comes to safety must be made by security experts.”

Sliwa has had an uphill fight in a community where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than six to one. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Sliwa was speaking as two members of the de Blasio and Adams campaign stood behind him, holding blown-up photographs of the two leaders.

Despite the fact that the two Brooklyn Democrats have been longstanding political friends, Sliwa has worked to keep them together during the sluggish general election campaign.

In a curt statement, Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the mayor, reacted to Sliwa's criticisms of her administration.

“As usual, Curtis Sliwa does not know what he is talking about,” the statement said.

