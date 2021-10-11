Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration confronts enormous short- and long-term difficulties as it wraps up its efforts to fight climate change and make New York Metropolis a more sustainable city, with key decisions to be made during the mayor's last months in office and concerns about policy choices.

Mr. Ben Furnas, head of the Mayor's Office of Climate and Sustainability, talks about some of the administration's major achievements in recent years.

As well as several recent statements and future areas where Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to make progress before turning over the keys to the next mayor on January 1, 2019.

According to Furnas, his organization is dedicated to dramatically changing the city by researching how New Yorkers use fossil fuels and contribute to global warming, as well as enacting legislation to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and other key sectors addressed in the discussion.

He said that dealing with climate change in its widest sense included dealing with current problems like air quality and public space use.

He also addressed long-term objectives that the next mayor should pursue, as well as some of the government's key initiatives to make the city more livable today and in the future. He hinted at some of what may be coming in the last months of the administration.

“Climate is an existential generational crisis facing us all,” Furnas said, adding that “environmental justice” is one key “imperative that drives us.”

