New York Governor Wants To Clean Up The Cuomo Administration

Governor Kathleen Hochul said Thursday that she has completed her 45-day commitment to clean the house. During the past seven weeks, the governor has bragged about administration appointments, internal overhauls, and team-building as she replaced top aides to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo who were implicated in a state attorney general's investigation into her predecessor's alleged sexual harassment and assault.

Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner under Cuomo who had been widely criticized, resigned from his post late last month, citing personal reasons. Zucker's handling of the COVID issue, as well as how authorities reacted to nursing facility fatalities during the pandemic, have been criticized by his detractors.

The governor said Thursday that she has received positive feedback from legislators regarding her appointment with Bassett. She also mentioned her choices for secretary, Karen Keogh, and director of state operations, Kathryn Garcia, both of whom are former New York City sanitation commissioners, as she attempts to distance herself from her predecessor. Other members of Cuomo's inner circle and cabinet have resigned after Hochul took office, including Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services Linda Lacewell and Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro, who both resigned after Hochul took control.

“We made changes from day one. You’ve already seen major changes to the second floor,” she said following a bill signing event in Manhattan and referencing the governor’s offices in the State Capitol. “It is unrecognizable to people who are used to seeing individuals who were there in the past. That’s what I promised. The second floor, my executive team would change.”

