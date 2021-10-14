Trump visits The Hawkeye State to talk about Presidential Campaign

Last weekend Trump held a rally in Iowa and talked about a potential Presidential run in 2024.

Even though the former president has frequently hinted at a run for the White House in recent months, Trump avoided using such rhetoric during a nearly two-hour address in front of a huge throng of supporters at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday evening.

Most of his time was spent rehashing his electoral loss to now-President Biden in 2020, rather than discussing the year 2024 specifically.

"You proved why Iowa should continue to vote first in the nation, that’s right. First in the nation," Trump said. "It all started right here and we're going to keep it here, number one."

Iowa was previously considered a crucial battleground state, but Trump easily carried the state in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

He came to the Hawkeye State only a few days after receiving his highest favorable ratings ever in a survey conducted by the Des Moines Register, which is widely regarded as the gold standard in this part of the country.

Before the 2016 presidential election, the traditional rule of thumb for prospective White House candidates was to remain neutral in party primaries in early voting states during the previous midterm elections.

However, as has been the case with so much in campaign politics in recent years, those standards have shifted significantly.

