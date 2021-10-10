Texas Republicans Oppose Debt Ceiling Increase.

Senate Republican leader Ted Cruz of Texas slammed his party's leadership this week for the role they played in enabling Democrats to temporarily raise the debt limit, preventing the country from experiencing its first financial default and averting economic catastrophe.

In light of the global financial crisis, however, his remarks and his party's unwavering resistance to raising the borrowing limit belie the role Republicans played in building to the country's $28 trillion debt in the first place.

On Thursday, no Republican senator voted in favor of raising the debt ceiling. Republicans Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and ten other members of the Senate's Republican caucus voted with Cruz to enable the debt limit issue to be brought to the floor.

That action averted a possible global economic meltdown and enabled Republicans to escape being held responsible for such a catastrophe without having to vote in favor of the tax hike.

Throughout the Obama era, Cruz was a vocal opponent of tax hikes. In 2014, as a beginning senator, he made headlines when he filibustered a measure to raise the debt limit in return for budget cutbacks. A cloture vote, on the other hand, enabled the measure to be passed in the end.

“I wish Republicans hadn’t blinked,” Cruz said Thursday from the Senate floor just before the chamber voted to allow more borrowing until December. “We shouldn’t have done that.”

What do you think of this?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.