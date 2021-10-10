South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates. Last Monday, Joe Biden said the following regarding vaccines:

“This is not about freedom or personal choice, the value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states.”

Following that, a lot of states said they wouldn't accept this new order. A lot of Republican states have told the media that they would sue Joe Biden and one of them right now is the Governor of South Dakota: Kristi Noem.

In South Dakota, COVID-19 vaccines will not be required. By executive order or regulation, the Biden administration has no right to force vaccines on the American people. Biden does not have the legal power to do so.

According to the Constitution:

"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

The case law cited by supporters of Biden's conduct does not justify his actions. These instances are based on state and municipal public health authorities. That's an important difference to make.

Biden may unintentionally raise vaccination apprehension by overplaying his hand. The president risks alienating the American people by stating "our patience is running thin." Vaccinations should not be imposed upon Americans.

Kristi Noem:

Written by: Bryan Dijkhuizen (Full rights belong to Political Sense)

