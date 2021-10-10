Texas Politicians Want Biden To Reinstate Trump's Immigration Policy

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that they were coordinating with US Coast Guard and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to move the migrants from Del Rio to other facilities.

In response to the humanitarian situation, US officials sent hundreds of federal agents to the Del Rio area to deal with the influx of Haitian immigrants.

The administration also sent 400 federal agents to the border to take over the situation. The US government temporarily closed the ports of entry at San Diego and re-routed the traffic to a nearby city to prevent potential trade losses.

Officials said they were working with the Coast Guard and ICE to move the migrants to other processing centers. The camp already had about 14,600 individuals.

The situation in Del Rio, which is about three hours west of San Antonio, became chaotic this week as thousands of Central American migrants arrived at the US-Mexico border in a makeshift camp.

City Mayor Roberto De Los Santos Vozsquez could not immediately respond to a request for comment. But U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a San Antonio Republican whose south Texas border district includes Del Rio, commended the Biden administration for processing 2,000 migrants in 24 hours and welcomed its determination to speed up deportation flights.

He said that up to ten flights from Del Rio were scheduled for the next week.

However, he encouraged the White House to quickly reinstate a divisive Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico," or the Migrant Protection Protocols, which required migrants to stay in Mexico while seeking asylum in the United States.

The program had been revoked by Biden, but a series of recent court decisions have forced the administration to reinstate it.

