Ohio Attorney General States That Presidents Biden's Vaccine Mandates Are Illegal: Federal Overreach

With Joe Biden's Vaccine or Testing mandate from last week, a lot of states have resisted against this order of the President. The Republican Governors have said that they won't accept this policy and Arizona has announced that they will sue the President and his administration for this case.

Today, the state of Ohio its Attorney General tells us that Biden's Vaccine mandate is indeed illegal. The Biden administration says that he is wanting to pass this bill under a law that passed in 1970 but they won't tell us exactly what it is.

Biden initially was frustrated because around 100 million US citizens haven't been vaccinated yet and he want to convince them to do so, but this is not the way many people say. A lot of people who did get vaccinated also think this is a crazy decision by the 2020 elected President.

The Governors want to remind him by suing him that he hasn't got the power to do this and it is as the Attorney General of Arizona said: "A federal overreach".

Attorney General Dave Yost also tweeted this:

This is what the law says about such an order:

“To set mandatory occupational safety and health standards applicable to businesses affecting interstate commerce, and by creating an Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission for carrying out adjudicatory functions under the Act.” - US Law

But even with this law some experts still think it is illegal what Biden does.

What do you think of this update?

