The Sherrifs in South Carolina Don't Have The Power To Enforce Vaccine Mandate

South Carolina sheriffs do not have the power to execute federal law, including presidential requirements, according to the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association.

Last Monday, President Joe Biden revealed further measures to combat COVID-19, including requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for companies with 100 or more employees.

Biden said:

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and the refusal has cost all of us, this is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you."

According to the numbers, around 55% of US Citizens have been vaccinated for COVID, and in the state of South Carolina, the Vaccination rate is about the same. The Sherif of the state said that he probably couldn't enforce this new law by the Biden Administration is this announcement:

"Many have expressed concerns about these Executive Orders. Quite frankly, we all should be leery of government overreach on any level. South Carolina citizens should not, however, worry about their Sheriffs enforcing federal law. In South Carolina, the Office of Sheriff is established in the state Constitution and the South Carolina General Assembly determines the duties of the Sheriff through statute. Ultimately, South Carolina Sheriffs possess no statutory authority to enforce federal law, including Presidential Executive Orders. Additionally, neither the South Carolina Assembly nor the Governor have utilized their authority to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations."

This doesn't mean that he is against the vaccine or vaccination in general but he doesn't like the idea of a mandate in the state.

A lot of states, most Republicans have said they would sue Biden over this new vaccine mandate, like Florida, Ohio, and Arizona have already announced that they will take the Biden Admin to court.

What do you think of this?

