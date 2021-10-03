Democrats fear Senate loss in 2022 With Joe Biden's Approval Rating

Who would have expected that this would happen? Joe Biden's approval rate is 45%. That's terrifyingly low.

Democratic voters voted for Biden thinking that he would revive the country, the contrary is true, Joe Biden made a mess and people don't accept it. FiveThirtyEight found out that Joe Biden's approval rate is equal to Bill Clinton's rate at this time in his presidency.

After the Afghanistan drama last month and the Delta Variant entering the United States, the Democratic Party fears a huge Senate loss in 2022.

When Biden voters thought they were getting a third Obama term with Biden in the White House they saw some bitterness, Biden is doing much worse than Obama on his term in 2009.

Under Clinton, the Democrats lost 54 house seats, where Obama lost 63. Experts say that Biden will face a loss in the Senate and the House if his approval rating stays below 49%, so a lot of work Joe!

The Swing districts are important in these elections, most of them lean Republican (around 3,4 to 5 points). If this number keeps heading up, Biden could lose 30 to 50 seats in the House.

Most of the reasoning behind this is the COVID-19 battle that he's not dealing with and the social agenda that he has been fallen behind with. Biden shouldn't make promises to all of his potential voters and don't deliver because then the loss could be even bigger.

One of the important states is Texas which changing in its political behavior. Texas isn't voting Republican all the way anymore it's more divided and the more Biden delivers, eventually, they could turn Democrat but if he doesn't deliver they probably will not, which is a fair point.

This shows us that the US doesn't want leftist policies.

