US Department Of Defense Wants A Flexible Budget

Despite the fact that it seems doubtful that the Biden administration would boost the Defense Department's budget, the heads of the armed services have promised a transformational 2023 budget.

The Pentagon has spent the last few years laying the groundwork for a new military that will compete on a near-peer basis with China and Russia, and it will be filled with prototypes of advanced capabilities designed to maintain the United States' technological advantage over its adversaries, including Russia.

“We’re moving out right now to look at the hundreds of proposals that have come in that are multi-component that are tied to our joint warfighting concepts,” Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said Wednesday at the Defense News Conference. “We want to fund programs that can deliver real capabilities, concrete capabilities soon and we will be including the best of those proposals inside the 2023 defense budget once it’s been fully approved.”

A culmination of about five years of effort to modernize the military and create new capabilities that utilize artificial intelligence, man-machine teaming, hypersonics, long-range precision weapons, and other advances is what the services are hinting at for 2023.

For the fiscal year 2022, the Air Force proposed a savings of $1.4 billion by selling off a portion of its fleet of more than 200 aircraft. This included A-10, F-15, F-16, KC-135, and KC-10 aircraft, as well as C-130H and E-8 transport planes and RQ-4 helicopters.

The Army has said that it would continue its process of modernizing its forces and investing in a small number of technologies that it believes will be critical for near-peer combat in the future.

What's your opinion on this case?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.