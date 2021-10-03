Governor Hutchinson of Arkansas wants to be the Voice of Common Sense

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, he is one of 26 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanding a meeting to address a national security crisis precipitated by six months of ineffectual border enforcement. The letter was written as Haitian refugees were being deported from a camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

"We have got to change policies, so we are not simply catching and releasing those into our society because that simply incentivizes everybody to come," Hutchinson told a luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

On a different note, the governor expressed gratitude to the state's faith-based community as well as the resettlement organizations Canopy Northwest Arkansas and Catholic Charities in Little Rock, who are preparing to welcome 98 Afghan refugees to Arkansas.

Accepting refugees, Hutchinson argues, is the right thing to do and exemplifies America's best characteristics. In response to an inquiry about whether he is considering a presidential candidacy, Hutchinson stated:

"I am very concerned about the direction of our country and not just not our country, my party, and so I want to be a voice for common-sense conservatism on the national stage and that's why I set up the 'America Strong and Free.'"

As the current chairman of the National Governors Association, Hutchinson stated he will have a lot of possibilities.

What's your opinion of him?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.