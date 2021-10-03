Governor Hutchinson of Arkansas wants to be the Voice of Common Sense

Political Sense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0V68_0cFzHeZg00

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, he is one of 26 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanding a meeting to address a national security crisis precipitated by six months of ineffectual border enforcement. The letter was written as Haitian refugees were being deported from a camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

"We have got to change policies, so we are not simply catching and releasing those into our society because that simply incentivizes everybody to come," Hutchinson told a luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

On a different note, the governor expressed gratitude to the state's faith-based community as well as the resettlement organizations Canopy Northwest Arkansas and Catholic Charities in Little Rock, who are preparing to welcome 98 Afghan refugees to Arkansas.

Accepting refugees, Hutchinson argues, is the right thing to do and exemplifies America's best characteristics. In response to an inquiry about whether he is considering a presidential candidacy, Hutchinson stated:

"I am very concerned about the direction of our country and not just not our country, my party, and so I want to be a voice for common-sense conservatism on the national stage and that's why I set up the 'America Strong and Free.'"

As the current chairman of the National Governors Association, Hutchinson stated he will have a lot of possibilities.

What's your opinion of him?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

Political Sense is a platform to share and distribute the Political News that is relevant for locals!

Washington, DC
627 followers

More from Political Sense

Texas Politicians Want Biden To Reinstate Trump's Immigration Policy

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that they were coordinating with US Coast Guard and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to move the migrants from Del Rio to other facilities.

Read full story
Florida State

Teens From Florida Were Planning a Columbine 2.0, Teacher Alerted Authorities

A possible shooting at a middle school in Lee County, Florida, was prevented when authorities apprehended two pupils who were reportedly planning an assault on the building. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the boys, ages 13 and 14, were charged with conspiring to commit a mass shooting after a sheriff's department investigation this week discovered that they were developing a plan and conducting extensive research on the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, in which two students killed 12 others and a teacher.

Read full story
102 comments

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates. Last Monday, Joe Biden said the following regarding vaccines:. “This is not about freedom or personal choice, the value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states.”

Read full story
68 comments
Iowa State

Trump Spoils More About Potential 2024 Presidential Run In Iowa Rally

This weekend, Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Iowa, during this rally, he spoiled even more reason to assume he is going to run in 2024. Despite the fact that the former president has frequently hinted at a run for the White House in recent months, Trump avoided using such rhetoric during a nearly two-hour address in front of a huge throng of supporters at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday evening.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Republicans Oppose Debt Ceiling Increase.

Senate Republican leader Ted Cruz of Texas slammed his party's leadership this week for the role they played in enabling Democrats to temporarily raise the debt limit, preventing the country from experiencing its first financial default and averting economic catastrophe.

Read full story
Texas State

Court Allows Texas Abortion Law To Continue After Appeal

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals removed a temporary restraining order against Texas' almost total abortion ban, the country's toughest, late Friday. The court had earlier frozen a federal judge's interim injunction against the law.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas is getting hotter due to Climate Change

Texans are suffering more from the heat as a result of climate change, with less respite when nighttime temperatures rise, according to a study released Thursday by the state's climatologist.

Read full story

US Oil Price Goes Above $80, For The First Time In 7 Years

The U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude futures, surpassed $80 per barrel for the first time since November 2014 on Friday, as demand picks up and supply remains tight.

Read full story
4 comments
Montana State

Montana Abortion Restrictions Are Blocked

A Montana state court on Thursday temporarily halted the implementation of three anti-abortion legislation, pending a review of their legality. According to the Associated Press, Judge Michael Moses, a Yellowstone district court judge, prevented the regulations from taking effect at the last minute in response to a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood in August.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Raises Minimum Wage To $10 From This Week

Floridians working at minimum wage will see a boost in their wages starting this week. In the state of Florida, the minimum wage is now set at $8.65 an hour, but it will soon increase to $10 an hour. All businesses will be obliged to pay their workers $10 an hour or $6.98 an hour plus tips, if they are tipped employees, under the new regulations.

Read full story
Florida State

A 31 Year Old School Teacher Has Been Arrested After Sexual Assault Accusation

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, has been arrested after she was accused of having numerous sexual encounters with one of her pupils. Lopez-Murray has been charged with sexual misconduct.

Read full story
Texas State

Federal Judge Blocks Abortion Ban; Texas Appeals.

According to a federal court on Wednesday, Texas' near-total abortion ban will be temporarily suspended as part of a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration against the state for its new legislation that prohibits abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas AG Paxton Sues School Districts For Abbott Mask Mandate Ban

Six lawsuits have been filed against six school districts in Texas that have violated the governor's directive and imposed mask requirements, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who announced the move on Friday.

Read full story
5 comments

Governor Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban Will Not Be Blocked, Judge Says

Judge K. Michael Moore delivered his decision in a 34-page judgment on Wednesday, upholding DeSantis' executive order dated July 30 prohibiting Florida school districts from mandating masks in the classroom.

Read full story
98 comments

Greg Abbott Says "Immigrants Will Be Moved Away From Texas Border" After Immigration Boom From Haiti

Immigration policies are very controversial in the United States, people who don't want immigration at all, people who want to let everybody in because they believe in a stateless world and then there are the people (like me) who stand right in the middle: check who you let in.

Read full story
73 comments

Pfizer Vaccine Boosters Are Now Available For High Risk Groups

There are third-shot options available for immunocompromised individuals, and a Pfizer booster is available for those over 65 years old and other high-risk populations. There are also talks about a potential booster for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson's vaccine.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Republicans in Lake County Want an Election Audit. DeSantis Doesn't Agree.

Republicans in Lake County want an election audit, an Arizona-style audit they said. You might be wondering why, why on earth would the Republicans want an audit in a state that they've won? Well, they explain that they want to check if Trump won by a bigger margin during the 2020 Election.

Read full story
4 comments

President Biden Plans To Lower Social Plan Costs

According to The New York Times, US President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress have scaled down their plans to extend the US social safety net to a package costing around $2 trillion.

Read full story

President Biden Wants To Help Afghan Refugees By Offering Them Shelter in the US

The President's Report to Congress on the proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions was sent to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees by the State Department, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

Read full story

Ashley Moody Sues Biden over Vaccination Mandates: "Defend the Rule of Law".

Ashley Moody, the Attorney General of Florida, will join a group of two dozen other attorneys general from around the country. If a planned coronavirus vaccination mandate for up to 100 million Americans goes into force, Republican attorneys general have warned the White House that they would take legal action.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy