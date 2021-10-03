Why is the Blue State of Vermont Electing a Republican for Governor?

In the United States, states are Republican (red) or Democrat (blue), and people vote for their governor which usually is a member of these two parties. States like California and New York are very blue (Democrat) and always tend to vote for the Democratic Party in the General Election and all the others. Although in California, Larry Elder has a good shot at becoming a Republican Governor after Newsome is getting recalled.

In the state of Vermont, most people (2/3) vote Democrat at the general election. So Joe Biden received around 2/3 of the votes called in Vermont and they sent the Socialist Bernie Sanders to the Senate but the strange thing that happened was that Vermont elected a Republican Governor. again!

For three elections in a row, the very blue state of Vermont has elected a Republican Governor that is Phil Scott.

Scott seems to be a very popular governor in Vermont. People in the state like his way of politics. Not too much government. What Scott doesn't do is mingle with national issues and politics, that just isn't a good idea in the state.

Phil Scott was one of the first Republicans to win an election in Vermont in a very long time! The people in Vermont rather vote for a person than for a party like in a lot of other states around the country. When politicians can connect with the people, they have a higher chance of getting accepted no matter which party they're from.

