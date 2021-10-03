California's Governor Will Require Vaccinations For School Children Under 12

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that the Golden State would become the first state in the United States to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 schoolchildren.

The vaccination requirement was revealed by Newsom when speaking at a school in the San Francisco region, where he said that all eligible kids will have to be vaccinated before attending class.

Students older than 12 years of age would be required to get the coronavirus vaccination in order to be allowed to attend class under the present strategy in place. This would include the addition of the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of children's vaccines that are needed in order to attend school.

This decision would have been made after the FDA approved the vaccine for the specific age groups. California becomes the first state to require and mandate vaccines for kids over 12 in schools.

What do you think of this decision? Do you think it's a good development or not that kids have to be vaccinated to attend their classes or not?

In August, the State of California announced that all school staff has to prove a full vaccination or a negative test result, but now they take it further by mandating the 12 years and older children to prove their vaccination status.

Newsom announced this just a couple of weeks after he survived the recall election. Do you think the people who voted for him to stay support this?

