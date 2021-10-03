Jackie Walorski: "President Biden has demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief"

Republican Representative Jackie Walorski, a member of Indiana's Congressional delegation, has joined a chorus of Republicans calling on President Joe Biden to resign following the death of 13 US servicemen near Kabul's airport.

Other Republicans, including Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn and Missouri's Josh Hawley, had also called for Biden's resignation or impeachment.

Walorski said the following:

“As the president has said repeatedly, the buck stops with him — and I agree, the buck must stop here. President Biden has demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief, and, therefore, must resign.”

Thirteen US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 31 in a suicide bombing near Kabul's international airport.

The attack occurred less than a week before the US was scheduled to conclude its military withdrawal.

Department of Defense officials announced shortly after a Saturday briefing at the Pentagon that 11 Marines, one Army soldier, and one Navy member had been identified as those killed in the incident.

The Republican Congressional House Delegation said the following:

“Yesterday’s events that unfolded in Afghanistan were devastating to watch, under President Biden’s leadership, we have now seen the deadliest day for our troops in Afghanistan since 2011. The responsibility of these events falls squarely on the President’s shoulders, and his grave missteps have resulted in lives lost, and servicemen and women injured, at the hands of terrorists."

