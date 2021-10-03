Kellyanne Conway is going to be in Charge of Trump's 2024 Campaign.

After the defeat of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential Election, his previous campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told the man from Queens that he needed to step back and go back to the basics in order to have a good result at the 2024 elections if he decides to run.

When Joe Biden won the elections in November last year, Trump did not concede. He is convinced that the elections were fraudulent and that the Democrats messed with the mail-in ballots in several states like Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia.

Conway, who was a pollster back in the days spoke to Trump on the phone to tell him that she was surprised how he did the 2020 Election Campaign. She reminded Trump that he needed to keep an eye on the people that he stood up for in 2016, the ordinary, regular, normal people who just want to feed their families with their job.

"How did you win in the first place in 2016? You won because you have this connective tissue with people. The people are forgotten. You've elevated them," she said, according to the book. "They actually benefited financially, culturally, emotionally. They had upward economic and social mobility while you were president. And they are the most hurt by your loss."

Trump appreciated her advice and it reminded him of the campaign of 2016 and that's why he told her:

"That's why you're going to be in charge of everything, honey, the next time."

