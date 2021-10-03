Many Women Protest Against Abortion Laws All Over The Country

Tens of thousands of people have gone to the streets in the United States to demonstrate their support for the right to abortion. Protests took place in a number of locations throughout the nation on Saturday.

The majority of the demonstrations are being held in response to a new abortion legislation that took effect in the state of Texas last month.

If an embryo's heartbeat can be detected, it is illegal to terminate the pregnancy under these circumstances. This typically occurs in the first six weeks of pregnancy, or when the woman is six weeks pregnant. The state of Texas does not create an exemption for incest or rape when it comes to abortion.

"It doesn't matter where you live, wherever you are, this moment is dark," Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood organization, said during a demonstration in the capital Washington.

In the event that ordinary people are successful in bringing charges against someone who assisted in an unlawful abortion, they will get at least $10,000 in compensation.

The tens of thousands of demonstrators are opposed to abortion restrictions in many states in the United States and are advocating for the preservation of the constitutional right to medical care. Mississippi is now involved in an abortion lawsuit, and the outcome of the case may establish a precedent for the rest of the nation.

This has the potential to undermine the constitutional right to abortion, which was established after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

That would imply that states in the United States are free to prohibit, restrict, or legalize abortion.

