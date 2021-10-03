Stock Market Prices Are Rising, But So Is Inflation In The US.

Stock markets are at an all-time high this year. To be more specific, the United States stock market reached its ATH (All time high) on the 16th of August this year. On the other hand, inflation is rising very fast. Get ready to pay more for food, petrol, cars and a range of other products and services. High U.S. inflation is likely to stay around for some time.

A spell of rising inflation this year, according to the Federal Reserve, would be short-lived, the central bank had predicted for months.

Despite this, the central bank has now acknowledged that the reversal of inflation would take longer than it had anticipated, and may perhaps take much longer.

Despite the fact that the central bank officially forecasts that inflation would fall down to 2.2 percent in 2022, this is 0.4 percentage points more than the bank's estimate from last December.

Even yet, it is a significant increase for a cautious organization that is prone to small adjustments in predictions. Consumers are also benefiting from increased government expenditure, which helps to mitigate the impact of rising prices.

American consumers have been prepared to pay higher prices in part because their savings have increased as a result of the government stimulus.

However, although the news has been positive for those who hold equities, there is always the shadow of risk-taking that might cause concern if the market's fortunes were to turn around in the future.

Wall Street saw the longest bull market in history come to an end in early 2020, then rapidly restart and set new highs until the latter half of the year 2021.

As we compare this to the great depression in the 20's we see some similarities such as increased rents, house prices go up drastically and people aren't understanding why this is.

It's mainly caused by the huge amount of money printed last year.

What do you think will happen with the economy in a short time?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.