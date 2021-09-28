Texas Is Getting Vaccinated, Are You Getting Vaccinated?

As more than half of the United States is getting vaccinated, so is Texas.

17.2 million individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 58.9 percent of the state's population, and 14.7 million people, or 50.4 percent, have received the whole series. A total of 30.6 million doses have been given out so far this year.

There are two doses required for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, and just one dosage required for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health experts recommend that as many individuals as possible be immunized in order to slow the spread of the illness.

It is estimated that 83 percent of Texans are at least 12 years old and eligible for vaccination, according to the Census Bureau's 2019 Vintage population projections.

The CDC advises that individuals who have been previously infected be vaccinated since experts aren't sure how long their immunity will persist and because immunization provides an additional boost in protection against COVID-19.

When compared to other states, Texas' immunization campaign has encountered geographical and demographic difficulties.

Unusually large numbers of children and adolescents are too young to get the vaccination, and about one in every ten individuals lives in rural areas, where health care is more difficult to obtain.

According to a Texas Tribune investigation, the vaccination is being distributed in an uneven manner.

The percentage of white inhabitants who have gotten at least one vaccination is in accordance with their share of the state's population, whereas the percentage of Hispanic and Black residents who have had at least one vaccination is much lower.

Cities in Texas' most populous counties, Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar, and Travis, that have the largest percentage of Hispanic and Black people are also among the least vaccinated in the state, according to the CDC.

Did you take a vaccination?

