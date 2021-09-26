Texas Counties Find Trump's Election Audits Unnecessary

According to election officials from three of the four counties in Texas whose 2020 elections are being audited by the Secretary of State's office, the action is an unnecessary political maneuver intended at casting doubt on the outcomes of the elections.

In a statement released earlier this year, Harris, Dallas, and Tarrant County authorities said that their 2020 election results were correct, mirroring a statement made earlier this year by a state election official who claimed the election was seamless and secure.

A request for comment from Collin County authorities did not get a response right away.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said:

“The conspiracy theorists who want to come up with all these ways or reasons why this election wasn’t right — they might very well find something else. It’s time to move on.”

Whitley and officials in Harris County have also said that they have not been informed of the nature of the audits or what triggered them.

A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's office put out a press release late Thursday evening informing people about them, according to the protesters.

An audit may take many different shapes and forms, according to Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, but Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said her agency had not received any specifics about the state's intentions as of 12:00 Friday afternoon.

Longoria said that the county had previously verified the results of the elections on a number of previous occasions.

In the 2016 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won Texas by a 6 percentage point margin.

The audit, Abbott admitted, would not alter the reality that Trump had won the state, but he said,

"We have a duty to guarantee the integrity of and trust in the state's elections."

Tarrant County has always been a Republican stronghold, but Democratic President Joe Biden barely defeated Republican President Donald Trump there last year.

Despite this, the county was listed as a Republican county by the Secretary of State's office on Thursday afternoon.

The Republican Party of Texas has long backed President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, which came to a head-on on Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob scaled the U.S.

Capitol and violently forced its way into the House and Senate floors in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

