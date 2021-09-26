Texas Counties Find Trump's Election Audits Unnecessary

Political Sense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOVGC_0c8nVzED00

According to election officials from three of the four counties in Texas whose 2020 elections are being audited by the Secretary of State's office, the action is an unnecessary political maneuver intended at casting doubt on the outcomes of the elections.

In a statement released earlier this year, Harris, Dallas, and Tarrant County authorities said that their 2020 election results were correct, mirroring a statement made earlier this year by a state election official who claimed the election was seamless and secure.

A request for comment from Collin County authorities did not get a response right away.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said:

“The conspiracy theorists who want to come up with all these ways or reasons why this election wasn’t right — they might very well find something else. It’s time to move on.”

Whitley and officials in Harris County have also said that they have not been informed of the nature of the audits or what triggered them.

A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's office put out a press release late Thursday evening informing people about them, according to the protesters.

An audit may take many different shapes and forms, according to Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, but Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said her agency had not received any specifics about the state's intentions as of 12:00 Friday afternoon.

Longoria said that the county had previously verified the results of the elections on a number of previous occasions.

In the 2016 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won Texas by a 6 percentage point margin.

The audit, Abbott admitted, would not alter the reality that Trump had won the state, but he said,

"We have a duty to guarantee the integrity of and trust in the state's elections."

Tarrant County has always been a Republican stronghold, but Democratic President Joe Biden barely defeated Republican President Donald Trump there last year.

Despite this, the county was listed as a Republican county by the Secretary of State's office on Thursday afternoon.

The Republican Party of Texas has long backed President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, which came to a head-on on Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob scaled the U.S.

Capitol and violently forced its way into the House and Senate floors in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Political Sense is a platform to share and distribute the Political News that is relevant for locals!

Washington, DC
37 followers

More from Political Sense

Ohio State

Ohio Attorney General States That Presidents Biden's Vaccine Mandates Are Illegal: Federal Overreach

With Joe Biden's Vaccine or Testing mandate from last week, a lot of states have resisted against this order of the President. The Republican Governors have said that they won't accept this policy and Arizona has announced that they will sue the President and his administration for this case.

Read full story
4 comments

The Sherrifs in South Carolina Don't Have The Power To Enforce Vaccine Mandate

South Carolina sheriffs do not have the power to execute federal law, including presidential requirements, according to the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association. Last Monday, President Joe Biden revealed further measures to combat COVID-19, including requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for companies with 100 or more employees.

Read full story
10 comments

Democrats fear Senate loss in 2022 With Joe Biden's Approval Rating

Who would have expected that this would happen? Joe Biden's approval rate is 45%. That's terrifyingly low. Democratic voters voted for Biden thinking that he would revive the country, the contrary is true, Joe Biden made a mess and people don't accept it. FiveThirtyEight found out that Joe Biden's approval rate is equal to Bill Clinton's rate at this time in his presidency.

Read full story

US Department Of Defense Wants A Flexible Budget

Despite the fact that it seems doubtful that the Biden administration would boost the Defense Department's budget, the heads of the armed services have promised a transformational 2023 budget.

Read full story
2 comments
Arkansas State

Governor Hutchinson of Arkansas wants to be the Voice of Common Sense

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, he is one of 26 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanding a meeting to address a national security crisis precipitated by six months of ineffectual border enforcement. The letter was written as Haitian refugees were being deported from a camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Vermont State

Why is the Blue State of Vermont Electing a Republican for Governor?

In the United States, states are Republican (red) or Democrat (blue), and people vote for their governor which usually is a member of these two parties. States like California and New York are very blue (Democrat) and always tend to vote for the Democratic Party in the General Election and all the others. Although in California, Larry Elder has a good shot at becoming a Republican Governor after Newsome is getting recalled.

Read full story
12 comments

Kellyanne Conway is going to be in Charge of Trump's 2024 Campaign.

After the defeat of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential Election, his previous campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told the man from Queens that he needed to step back and go back to the basics in order to have a good result at the 2024 elections if he decides to run.

Read full story
California State

California's Governor Will Require Vaccinations For School Children Under 12

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that the Golden State would become the first state in the United States to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 schoolchildren. The vaccination requirement was revealed by Newsom when speaking at a school in the San Francisco region, where he said that all eligible kids will have to be vaccinated before attending class.

Read full story

Jackie Walorski: "President Biden has demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief"

Republican Representative Jackie Walorski, a member of Indiana's Congressional delegation, has joined a chorus of Republicans calling on President Joe Biden to resign following the death of 13 US servicemen near Kabul's airport.

Read full story

Many Women Protest Against Abortion Laws All Over The Country

Tens of thousands of people have gone to the streets in the United States to demonstrate their support for the right to abortion. Protests took place in a number of locations throughout the nation on Saturday.

Read full story

Stock Market Prices Are Rising, But So Is Inflation In The US.

Stock markets are at an all-time high this year. To be more specific, the United States stock market reached its ATH (All time high) on the 16th of August this year. On the other hand, inflation is rising very fast. Get ready to pay more for food, petrol, cars and a range of other products and services. High U.S. inflation is likely to stay around for some time.

Read full story

Former President Carter Celebrates his 97th Birthday

Today, former President of the United States Jimmy Carter turns 97. A remarkable age for the man who served the country from the White House from 1977 - 1981. The former president was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, which had spread to his liver and brain. He received therapy and declared four months later that he was cancer-free.

Read full story
Texas State

Trump Wants Texas To Audit The Elections Once Again

With the forensic election audit that the state released on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott is failing to win over certain members of his own party, including former President Donald Trump, among others.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas' Abortion Law Goes To Court

Texas' near-total abortion ban went into effect on Sept. 1, and it has already been the subject of numerous lawsuits seeking to prevent it from being enforced. However, even as those legal fights continue, one lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing in federal court on Friday. Senate Bill 8 remains in effect.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Border Counties Want to Sue President Biden over Border Crisis

Following the influx of 30,000 migrants in one day earlier this month, the county in Texas that saw the influx has announced that it would join forces with other counties to sue the Biden administration and press for action at the southern border.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Uses Third Lethal Injection of the Year for this Double Murder

Photo Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune. Texas carried out its third execution of the year on Tuesday night, injecting Rick Rhoades with fatal injection after he was found guilty of murdering two men in their Houston-area home 30 years earlier.

Read full story

The House Passes a Bill that Helps Afghan Refugees in their Settlement and Shelter

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution this week that included language requested by the White House that would fund the resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghans to the tune of $6.3 billion while also setting a timeline for when they would be eligible for permanent residency.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Is Getting Vaccinated, Are You Getting Vaccinated?

As more than half of the United States is getting vaccinated, so is Texas. 17.2 million individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 58.9 percent of the state's population, and 14.7 million people, or 50.4 percent, have received the whole series. A total of 30.6 million doses have been given out so far this year.

Read full story

President Biden Received Third COVID Vaccine (Booster Shot)

At the White House on Monday, Vice President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with underlying health conditions, and front-line workers who are at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Read full story

Liz Cheney Said She Was Wrong About Opposing Gay Marriage

Rep. Liz Cheney has admitted that she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stance that caused her family division at the time. On CBS News' "60 Minutes," Cheney, a strong opponent of fellow Republican Donald Trump, says her reelection campaign is "the most significant House race in the country" because forces associated with the former president are attempting to topple her.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy