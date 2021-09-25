After Trump's Arizona Audit, New Audits Lead To Nothing

Trump in Arizona Gage Skidmore/flickr

Republicans' most-watched attempt to study the 2020 presidential race in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump has come to a halt in Arizona, but their efforts are ramping up elsewhere.

The most recent is in Texas, where the secretary of state's office stated on Thursday that it would perform a full and comprehensive forensic assessment of the 2020 election in four significantly populated counties.

None of the reviews can affect the fact that Joe Biden is the next Vice President of the United States.

On Jan. 6, Trump's victory was confirmed by officials in each of the swing states he won, as well as by Congress, after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, fuelled by the same bogus accusations that prompted the audits.

Republicans are requesting the reviews in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all of which Trump lost. The most recent is Texas, where Trump won by 5.5 percentage points.

In almost every case, the investigations were begun in response to pressure from Trump and his supporters to conduct an Arizona-style inquiry into ballots, voting machines, and voter registers for evidence of fraud in order to validate accusations that have been widely refuted. One study is being undertaken in Wisconsin by the Legislative Audit Bureau, which is well-respected and neutral.

The other is being led by a retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, a conservative who informed Trump supporters in November that the election had been rigged, as instructed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Audits must also be regarded as impartial. However, in both instances, they are being promoted by a single political party, and in Arizona, the campaign was nearly completely financed by donations from Trump supporters who have propagated election-related conspiracy theories.

