Deadline to claim up to $650 in Pennsylvania rebate is fast approaching

Photo by MaryByrne

Pennsylvania residents have time up to December 31 to apply for a property tax or rent rebate. The rebate is as much as $650, although it's boosted to as much as $975 for certain senior citizens, according to, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell.

The program is open to Pennsylvanians 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities who are at least 18. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners. Social Security benefits, for those who receive them, only count for half of your annual income, according to state guidelines.

Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement:

Don’t miss your last chance to get a one-time bonus rebate through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and I don’t want to see any eligible Pennsylvanians miss out on the bonus rebates. By boosting the amount recipients get this year, we’re helping older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities deal with inflation and higher prices while staying in their homes.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me, and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Enjoy this? Buy me a cup of coffee and you will support my work!