Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the US

Representational image Photo by Anja Bauermann on Unsplash

Nashville has the worst potholes out of all the US cities, according to a study from the insurance website Quote Wizard. Over the last year, Quote Wizard analyzed search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each city to compile the lists of the worst cities.

Reacting to the data, Rebekah Hammonds, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said:

Back in the late winter, we enacted our enhanced resurfacing program that puts extra money, extra funds, and additional resurfacing projects on our calendar so that roads that are really needing it before this winter get taken care of. Between the enhanced resurfacing program and the road repair hotline, the goal is to be more prepared for this pothole season. We hopefully won’t be so inundated with requests or complaints because everything will be coming through that hotline and disseminated to us in a much more streamlined way.

The ranking put Nashville ahead of Spokane, Washington, and Philadelphia for cities that see the worst pothole problems in the U.S. The pothole problem in Nashville will be with us for a long while. Remember to report potholes when you see them.

