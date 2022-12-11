Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year

Representational image Photo by peter89ba

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is waiving ticket costs for the remainder of the year in an effort to educate the public in view of the growing antisemitic rhetoric incidents across the country.

The Holocaust & Humanity Center was opened on the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion campus in the year 2000. In 2009, the center moved to Rockwern Academy, a Jewish day school. And in 2018, it was renamed the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center and moved again to Union Terminal.

Sarah L. Weiss, executive director of the Holocaust & Humanity Center, said

So, to have a space that has such a history and connection, it is a part of the narrative that isn’t a part of the horror and tragedy that happened, but really what happened after – the stories of the train station as a place for liberators, and a place for liberation for those who came from Cincinnati.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is open Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in December. Special holiday hours include Tuesday and Wednesday, December 20-21 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Dec. 27-28 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

