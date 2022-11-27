Wild pigs wreaking havoc across Georgia causing millions in damage each year

Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash

Feral hogs are not native to the United States. They were introduced to the United States in the 1500s by settlers as a source of food. Their populations have expanded from about 17 states to at least 39 over the last three decades with as many as nine million feral hogs roaming across the country.

Experts estimate that roughly 200,000 to 600,000 of those pigs reside in Georgia and are now present in all of the state's 159 counties. Most wild pigs are a mixture of domestic breeds and European wild boar and cause extensive crop damage. Wild pigs are aggressive with razor-sharp tusks and have been known to attack humans. The animals are susceptible to at least 30 transmittable livestock diseases and can host over 35 types of parasites.

UGA professor James Beasley said:

Wild pigs are incredibly abundant. There are several million pigs in the United States and hundreds of thousands in Georgia. Each year in Georgia, the hogs ravage an estimated $150 million in cropland. The hogs don’t just destroy crops. They also cause other impacts to the environment through their rooting behavior where they disturb the soil. And they can carry several diseases that can affect humans, other wildlife, and even livestock

