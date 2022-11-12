Arizona Forest Service will allow residents to cut their own Christmas tree

Representational image LloydTheVoid

Arizona Forest Service says residents can cut their Christmas trees from the forest lands, excluding developed recreation sites, designated wilderness areas, and within 300 feet of streams, rivers, and paved roads.

Christmas tree permits are available for fees varying from $10 to $20 and can be purchased at www.recreation.gov with a service fee. Permit holders may begin cutting trees on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and are good through Dec. 31, 2022, in designated Arizona Forests

A statement from Arizona Forest Service said:

Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.

Each forest has limitations on the size of the trees residents can cut and the species of trees that are permitted. Permits are available for Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, and Tonto Forests. The permits are granted on a first-come, first-served basis with up to 5 permits allowed per resident.

