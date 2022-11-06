Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023

Representational image Johnny Brewer

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.

But its strong odor has become a problem for many and the tree creates a mess when the blooms fall. The trees choke out other plants and cost countless hours and resources to clear them from native woodlands.

The Ohio DNR has added Bradford pear, to the list of invasive species. As of January 1, 2023, Callery pear will be illegal to sell, grow, or plant in Ohio state. Property owners are not mandated to remove existing trees in their yards, because the new law only applies to banning new trees from being sold and planted. Mike Hogan, associate professor of agriculture and natural resources at Ohio State University, said:

They will grow, you know, in between the cracks in the sidewalk type of thing. They do not require high level fertility or high level of soil quality, unlike some other plants. They just grow anywhere.

Ohio will be the second state to ban the Bradford Pear tree. Pennsylvania banned it earlier this year.

