New Ohio bill aims to curb teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without license

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLDbf_0iRHCR0M00
Representational imageStartupStockPhotos

A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing school districts to greatly lessen the requirements for veterans to become teachers with some servicemembers would be able to teach without having a degree, a license, or a background in education.

Jerry Cirino, Senator, Kirtland, a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 361, said:

It deals with the shortage of teachers but it also recognizes that there are vets out there who have tremendous training and background. We are not requiring school systems to do this. We are simply modifying the revised code on the licensing question for K through 12. And it’s not the government telling anybody what to do. It’s telling them that they can do it under these conditions as outlined in the bill if they wish to.

However, many educators in the state are not happy about this. Ohio Federation of Teachers’ Melissa Cropper said:

Obviously, we have a great deal of respect for our veterans and the work that they’ve done for our country and their level of expertise. But that level of expertise doesn’t necessarily transfer over into a classroom.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me, and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Enjoy this? Buy me a cup of coffee and you will support my work!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ohio# bill# veterans# teachers

Comments / 25

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
18046 followers

More from Polarbear

Tennessee State

Army Corps to build carp barriers along Tennessee rivers to stop the spread of carp that escaped from aquaculture ponds

Asian carp, native to China, was first introduced into the United States in the early 1960s and 70s as a method to control nuisance algal blooms. By the 1980s, the species had escaped aquaculture ponds and spread into local water bodies. Researchers fear an invasion of Tennessee's rivers would threaten its native fish species as the carps compete with native fish species for food.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

Invasive Joro spiders continue to spread in Georgia

Native to China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea, Joro spiders are part of a group of spiders known as "orb weavers" because of their circular webs. These spiders span nearly three inches long when their legs are fully extended. The Joro spider first arrived stateside around 2013 and has since spread across the state, particularly in Northern Georgia.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native continues to spread in Massachusetts

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado State

Colorado’s state fish, considered extinct since 1937, is reproducing naturally in native waters

After a decade of work to protect and reproduce greenbacks, state biologists announced that Colorado’s state fish, the greenback cutthroat trout, considered extinct since 1937, is now reproducing on its own.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco won't be raising membership fees after renewals hit all-time highs

Retail giant, Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees even after rival Sam’s Club hiked its fees in late August The company reported record fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

Read full story
Michigan State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China continues to spread in Michigan

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in California

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
2 comments
Greensboro, NC

Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.

Read full story
70 comments

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.

Read full story
42 comments

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in New Jersey

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
56 comments

Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, more sightings reported in North Carolina

The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.

Read full story
48 comments
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing for direct payments of up to $2,000 even as the state legislature has yet to pass legislation

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February. While Democrats in the State Senate and House have introduced legislation, the Republican-controlled General Assembly did not allow the funding for the program during budget negotiations.

Read full story
135 comments
Ohio State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China continues to spread in Ohio

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
23 comments
Illinois State

Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M

Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Florida

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, several sightings in several states on the East Coast have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Florida counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

Read full story
127 comments
Texas State

Historic Texas drought uncovers 113 million year old dinosaur footprints

Several dinosaur footprints have been uncovered at the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Northern Texas after a historic drought dried up the Paluxy River. The river has shrunk significantly in recent weeks, unveiling deep imprints left by clawed feet, mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus, a 15-foot-tall dinosaur that weighed close to seven tons and roamed Northern Texas 113 million years ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.

Read full story
76 comments
Oregon State

Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.

Read full story
50 comments
Louisiana State

North Carolina makes it illegal to buy or sell invasive dog-sized tegu lizards to prevent its spread

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to United States through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy