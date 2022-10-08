New Ohio bill aims to curb teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without license

Representational image StartupStockPhotos

A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing school districts to greatly lessen the requirements for veterans to become teachers with some servicemembers would be able to teach without having a degree, a license, or a background in education.

Jerry Cirino, Senator, Kirtland, a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 361, said:

It deals with the shortage of teachers but it also recognizes that there are vets out there who have tremendous training and background. We are not requiring school systems to do this. We are simply modifying the revised code on the licensing question for K through 12. And it’s not the government telling anybody what to do. It’s telling them that they can do it under these conditions as outlined in the bill if they wish to.

However, many educators in the state are not happy about this. Ohio Federation of Teachers’ Melissa Cropper said:

Obviously, we have a great deal of respect for our veterans and the work that they’ve done for our country and their level of expertise. But that level of expertise doesn’t necessarily transfer over into a classroom.

