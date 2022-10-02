Invasive spotted lanternfly native continues to spread in Massachusetts

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Spotted lanternflies spread when their egg masses - 30 to 50 eggs, cling to almost any surface, including vehicles like rail cars and trailers, as well as outdoor equipment and patio furniture, move from one place to another. So far, experts have declared several areas of spotted lanternfly infestations in Massachusetts.

Jennifer Forman Orth, an environmental biologist with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said:

The infestations in nearby states are getting worse, and so these sorts of hitchhiking incidents are happening more and more frequently. We know that they are associated with the transportation industry, so we’ve seen spotted lanternflies come in on vehicles, cars, and trucks -- also through railway transport.said If you look at a map of every place spotted lanternfly is in the state, you’ll see it's pretty much surrounding us in the Northeast area.

